Family Day Game and Kids Takeover Presented by Beth and Ryan Waller

Monday, February 17th is Family Day and Kids Takeover presented by Beth and Ryan Waller Sales Representatives with Keller Williams Home Group Realty, as the Sudbury Wolves come to town for a 2:07pm puck drop.

The youngest members of Storm City will be running the show at the Sleeman Centre. Throughout the game, kids will help Storm staff at all levels of our game day, from General Manager to PA Announcer. Monday's game will also feature our Game Asylum Kids Zone. Fans can visit our Kids Zone pre-game through to the start of the third period for video games, puzzles, and much more!

Family Day is a great day to bring the entire family to the Sleeman Centre and meet your favourite Storm players following the game! Once the game ends, more fun begins as fans with tickets are welcome on the ice for a Skate with the Storm. Only fans with skates will be allowed on the ice. Helmets are not required but strongly encouraged.

To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

