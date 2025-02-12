Petes Shutout in Nation's Capital
February 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes right wing Brady Stonehouse (far left) and centre Brody Partridge vs. the Ottawa 67's
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Tim Austen)
(Ottawa, ON) - On Wednesday, February 12, the Peterborough Petes were in the Nation's Capital for a weeknight battle with the Ottawa 67's. The 67's won the game by a score of 3-0.
Zach Bowen led the way for the Petes, stopping 20/23 in the loss. Grayden Strohack hit a career milestone in the game, skating in his 100th OHL matchup.
Game Recap:
First Period:
No Score
Second Period:
Ottawa Goal (2:02) - Frankie Marrelli (4), Assists - Josh Brady (2), Will Gerrior (9)
Ottawa Goal (8:32) - Matthew Mayich (6), Assists - Kaleb Dietsch (2), Filip Ekberg (16)
Third Period:
Ottawa Goal (8:10) - Will Gerrior (24), Assists - Filip Ekberg (17), Matthew Mayich (26)
The Petes are back in action on Thursday, February 13, when they host the Ottawa 67's for Fleming College Night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
