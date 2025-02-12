Noah Erliden Shines in First Star Performance, Stops 46 Shots in 2-1 Shootout Victory

February 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - Hump day hockey would welcome the Niagara IceDogs to town for the second time this season in Erie. The Erie Otters would come into the game night fresh off a big Saturday night home win over the Sudbury Wolves, and look to build a streak before a long week on the road. The last time Erie hosted Niagara, it was a thrilling shootout win to give the Otters their first home win of 2025.

The Otters would find themselves on the power play just 25 seconds after puck drop. While looking dangerous, Erie would be unable to truly string together any real opportunities and the man advantage would expire with no harm done. Noah Erliden would face an unrelenting IceDogs offense in the opening six minutes, but would hold strong to keep the game scoreless. On the other end of the ice, Owen Flores would put a stop to a two-on-one opportunity for the Otters to keep the home team from opening the game up. Owen Flores again would rob the Erie Otters on their best opportunity of the night with a last second raise of the blocker. With less than six minutes left, the Otters would return to the power play after a Niagara slashing call. The Otters would be unable to bully the puck past Owen Flores and even-strength play would resume. The period would end, Niagara just narrowly outshooting the Erie Otters 12-11, but the game would yet to be broken open.

Noah Erliden would start the second period as strong as he finished the second, with another round of back-to-back saves to keep the game scoreless. The Otters would go on their first penalty kill of the night four minutes into the frame after a Wesley Royston high-sticking call. It would be Noah Erliden and the pipes standing between the IceDogs and a goal, as any shot that Erliden couldn't handle himself would ping harmlessly off the goalposts, and the penalty kill would be successfully finished off. The second period would continue to be Erliden all over, as the Swedish goaltender would send the crowd alight with his twenty-fourth save of the night. Martin Misiak's blocked one-on-one opportunity would pull Owen Flores out of position and open the door for Carey Terrance (20) to draw first blood, putting the Otters up 1-0 with 8:23 left to play. The Otters would return to the power play for the third time on the night with just over five minutes left in the frame. Erie would be unable to capitalize again, but no sooner than the power play expired, another one would present itself and the Otters could try and extend their lead. Noah Erliden would have to pull off yet another save to keep Niagara from equalizing as the power play expired, and even-strength play would resume. In the final fifteen, Owen Flores would snatch a goal from Erie's grasp with a last-second kick to clear the puck from danger and the period would end, Otters still up 1-0.

The third and final period would commence and the Otters would look to extend their lead to something a little more comfortable. The Otters would find themselves on the penalty kill early, just 33 seconds in, but a Niagara penalty soon after would result in brief four-on-four play. Erie's 18-second power play chance would pass with no damage. Through ten minutes of back-and-forth play, both teams would continue to knock at the door but be denied by the stellar play of either goaltender. Erie would overtake the shot differential after trailing through the first two periods. Sam Alfano would go down after blocking a hard shot and be helped off the ice. He'd return to play soon after the Otters would be on yet another power play opportunity after a Niagara holding call. Erie would be unable to take advantage and five-on-five play would resume. On an attempt to find the killing blow, the Otters would instead strike the goal post, keeping the game at 1-0 with less than five minutes to play. Malcolm Spence would be found on the breakaway, but Owen Flores would stand tall in the crease and deny him at the door. A costly mistake would see rookie Lucas Ambrosio sent to the penalty box, where the Otters would have to play a man down for two minutes of the remaining 2:38. The Niagara IceDogs would take advantage almost immediately with Andrei Loshko (29) knotting the game up at 1-1, putting overtime on the horizon. Niagara would hit the post in the final forty seconds of regulation play, and an Otters' counterattack would result in a scramble in front of the IceDogs' net, but the puck would remain in play. It would be overtime once again for the Otters.

Three-on-three play would commence and Sam Alfano would find himself on a quick breakaway, his shot stopped only by the posts and play would continue. Fancy moves and strong defense on both sides would keep the puck in motion, players going end to end to no avail as OT trickled down. A three-on-one opportunity for Erie would result in a quick counter attack by Niagara, and Noah Erliden would deny the one-on-one. The teams would trade breakaways in the final two minutes and it would be, again, Noah Erliden the only thing between the Otters and a loss in the final 58 seconds. Denying three opportunities in quick succession in the final seconds, Erliden would send the game into a shootout.

In a battle of the goaltenders, it would be only fair for the game to be decided in a shootout. First for the Niagara IceDogs, Blair Scott would be no match for Noah Erliden. For the Otters, Gabriel Frasca's shot would be batted aside. In round two, Ivan Galiyanov would be unable to fool Erliden. It could be who else but Malcolm Spence to put the game to bed. A filthy move in front of Owen Flores would be enough to find the back of the net. In a do-or-die round three, Andrei Loshko would fall short, ensuring the Otters victory.

With the home portion of the weekend concluded, the Otters will prepare to knock off final travels to Owen Sound and Oshawa this season, playing a pair of games against the Attack on Friday and Saturday, before taking on the Generals on Monday afternoon for Family Day in Canada.

