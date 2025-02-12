Spitfires Clinch Playoff Berth for 2025 OHL Playoffs
February 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have officially clinched the 2025 OHL Playoffs! With tonight's Saginaw win the Spitfires have officially confirmed a playoff spot.
The Spitfires currently sit 1st in the West Division with 75 points and second in the Conference. The Spitfires are the third OHL team to confirm a spot with London and Kitchener already clinching. Windsor has 17 games remaining in the regular season.
Playoff ticket information will be available soon.
