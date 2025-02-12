2024-25 Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey Auction Benefiting the Sault Area Hospital Foundation - Algoma District Cancer Program

The Soo Greyhounds Hockey Club is excited to announce that their 2025 "Hockey Fights Cancer" game night, presented by Northside Auto Group, will take place on Friday, February 21st, when they host the Guelph Storm at 7:07 PM.

As part of this special evening, the Greyhounds will wear custom-designed jerseys, which will be auctioned off following the game to support the Sault Area Hospital Foundation - Algoma District Cancer Program.

"We are incredibly grateful for the continued partnership of the Soo Greyhounds and their commitment to the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative," said Teresa Martone, Executive Director of the Sault Area Hospital Foundation. "This past summer, our community faced the challenge of traveling for cancer care while radiation treatment equipment at Sault Area Hospital was upgraded. With the installation of the new Linear Accelerator, which resumed service in August 2024, our hospital can once again provide local radiation treatment. Thanks to the generous support of our community and partners like the Soo Greyhounds, we can continue funding the vital medical equipment that ensures exceptional care in the Algoma District Cancer Program."

Bidding for the game-worn Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys will open on Wednesday, February 19th, and run through Sunday, March 1st. Fans will also have the opportunity to bid on Hockey Fights Cancer locker plates. To place a bid, visit: https://fans.winwithdash.com/auctions/soogreyhounds.

In addition to the auction, fans can show their support by purchasing a limited-edition Hockey Fights Cancer t-shirt. Available for $24.99 + HST, $5 from every purchase will be donated to the fundraising campaign. T-shirts can be purchased at the Hound Pound or online at: https://hound-pound-soo-greyhounds-hockey-club.shoplightspeed.com/hfc-2025.html.

On behalf of our entire organization, we invite our friends, families, and community members to join us for this meaningful event.

Tickets for the game are available now at the SK Group Box Office inside GFL Memorial Gardens during regular business hours: Monday to Friday (10 AM - 5 PM), Saturday (10 AM - 2 PM), and on game days from 10 AM through game time. Tickets can also be purchased online anytime at http://www.gflgardens.ca/greyhounds.

