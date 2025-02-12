Game Preview: Spirit at Soo Greyhounds

February 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (27-21-1-1) visit the Soo Greyhounds (20-29-1-1) on Saturday, February 12th at GFL Memorial Gardens.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:07 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 470 / 675 West, Rogers TV

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Saturday, February 8th where they defeated the Guelph Storm 10-7. Igor Chernyshov and Michael Misa each had five points while Calem Mangone netted his third hat-trick of the season.

The Soo last played on Sunday, February 9th where they fell to the Oshawa Generals 6-0. Landon Miller totaled 37 saves in the game.

This Season:

Saginaw and the Soo have faced off six times this season with each team winning three games. The first matchup came on September 27th where the Spirit won 6-4. Michael Misa scored three goals and picked up an assist for Saginaw and Brady Martin had a goal with two assists for the Soo. These teams met again on October 13th where the Greyhounds came out on top 3-2. Justin Cloutier scored a goal and tallied an assist while Soo native Calem Mangone scored for Saginaw. Ten days later they matched up again with the Greyhounds coming out victorious once again. Zayne Parekh recorded two assists and Marco Mignosa had a goal and two assists, leading the Soo to a 5-3 win. On December 4th, Landon Miller shut out the Spirit with 38 saves in a 2-0 Greyhounds victory. A month later, Andrew Oke returned the favor by stopping all 24 shots he faced leading Saginaw to a 5-0 win. February 2nd saw the Spirit win their third game of the series by a score of 5-2. The Soo scored two straight goals to open the game, but Saginaw responded with five unanswered goals including two from Jacob Cloutier to secure the win.

Players to Watch:

After his five-point performance against Guelph on Saturday, Michael Misa extended his point streak to 16 games. Misa is now one point away from becoming the first 100-point player in the CHL with 44 goals and 55 assists in just 47 games. Igor Chernyshov continues to produce since his debut. In only five games, Chernyshov has 14 points (8G-6A). The Soo native Calem Mangone is coming off a hat-trick performance against the Guelph Storm. In six games against the Greyhounds this season Mangone has three goals and seven assists.

Marco Mignosa is currently leading the Greyhounds in points with 54. In 41 games this season Mignosa has 22 goals and 32 assists. 2025 draft eligible Brady Martin has been a solid producer for the Soo this season. In 41 games Martin has totaled 45 points (22G-23A). Utah prospect Owen Allard has played well against Saginaw this season. In three games against the Spirit, Allard had two goals and an assist.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Guelph's NHL Drafted Players:

Owen Allard (UTA)

Noel Nordh (UTA)

Landon Miller (DET)

Nolan Lalonde (CBJ)

