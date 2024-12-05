Spirit Lead with Four Players on Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Roster

December 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Toronto, Ont. - The Western Conference roster will be dominated by Saginaw Spirit draft-eligible players ahead of the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects game on January 15th in Brantford, Ont., presented by Enbridge Gas. The OHL's leading goal scorer Michael Misa leads the way along with Kristian Epperson, Jacob Cloutier, and defenseman Josh Glavin as the league showcases its top candidates for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Saginaw will also staff the Western Conference's bench with Head Coach Chris Lazary, Associate Coach Jake Grimes, Assistant Coach Garrett Rutledge, Athletic Therapist Andrew Plate, and Equipment Manager Lester Tiu. Spirit GM Dave Drinkill will serve in the same capacity for the Western Conference.

Saginaw's first overall selection in 2022, Michael Misa has begun his push to be the top pick at the 2025 NHL Draft. The Oakville, Ont. native currently leads the OHL with 25 goals in just 25 games. Earlier this year, Misa became the fastest player in Spirit history to hit the 20-goal mark (17 games, Nov. 9th vs WSR). Misa has enjoyed six multi-goal contests this season, including two hat tricks. He currently rides a ten-game point streak, (7G-14A-21P) immediately following a 14-game heater to begin the season (18G-10A-28P). The 17-year-old has only been held off the scoresheet once this season through 25 outings. Misa was given an "A" rating by NHL Central Scouting this fall.

A change of scenery for Kristian Epperson has kickstarted one of the more intriguing prospects heading into the NHL Draft. The Mequon, Wis. native went undrafted as an 18-year-old last spring. His arrival in Saginaw was met by immediate success, running out to a nine-game point streak (6G-11A-17P). A threat on special teams, Epperson sits third on the team in powerplay points (10) and tied for the team lead with two shorthanded goals. The 2006-born Epperson sits second on the team behind Misa with 34 points (11G, 23A) and was given a "C" rating by NHL Central Scouting.

Jacob Cloutier was Saginaw's second-round selection in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection and spent last season as the motor for the GOJHL's Chatham Maroons. This season, Cloutier has embraced a similar role with Saginaw in the OHL. His 17 points (5G, 12A) place him in a second-place tie among rookies. Lately, Cloutier has been one-third of Saginaw's energy line alongside Calem Mangone and fellow rookie Carson Harmer. The Ottawa, Ont. native received a "W" rating from NHL Central Scouting.

An elevated role for defenseman Josh Glavin this season has been met with confidence and looks NHL clubs. After limited use in each of his first two seasons, Glavin has been a mainstay for the Spirit blueline in 2024-25. Glavin's shutdown play has turned him into an all-situations defenseman for the Spirit through 27 games this season. With a late September birthday, Glavin is in his first season of NHL Draft eligibility and received a "W" rating from NHL Central Scouting. His 50 penalty minutes lead the Spirit this season and place him fifth in the OHL.

For more information on the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas, visit https://chl.ca/ohl/.

