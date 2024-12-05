Game Day, Game 26, Firebirds at Colts - 7 p.m.

December 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 26 - Firebirds at Colts

Sadlon Arena

Barrie, Ontario

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Flint Firebirds remained in the win column with a dominant, 8-2 victory over the Niagara IceDogs on Friday night in at the Meridian Centre. Six Firebirds players had a multi-point game, and the eight goals scored by the Birds is the team's highest tally since March 4, 2023. Matthew Wang scored two goals, Matthew Mania had a goal and two assists, and Nathan Aspinall had three assists in the win.

MULTI-POINT PALOOZA: Six Firebirds put up multiple points during Friday's win at Niagara, the most multi-point games the Birds have had in a game this season. Matthew Mania, Nathan Aspinall, Matthew Wang, Kaden Pitre, Karlis Flugins and Alex Kostov each had multiple points in the 8-2 victory. Flint's previous high for players with multi-points games was four.

FINAL SCHEDULED REUNION: The Firebirds sent defenseman Tristan Bertucci and three draft picks to Barrie by way of the Niagara IceDogs in a three-team offseason trade. This will be his second and final scheduled game against the Firebirds since the trade. Bertucci has 12 points this season, but went pointless against Flint in their previous match-up on November 23, a 3-2 Barrie win in Flint.

OUT EAST: Thursday is the fifth game the Firebirds have played against an Eastern Conference opponent. Flint is 3-1-0-0 against the East this season, with wins against the Oshawa Generals, Peterborough Petes, and the Niagara Icedogs against a loss to the Barrie Colts.

THE COLTS: Barrie is having quite the start to its season, sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference and fifth overall in the league. Its leading scorer, Cole Beaudoin, has 26 points this season including 11 goals. He was drafted 24th overall in the 2024 NHL draft by the Utah Hockey Club.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint was scheduled to play at Erie this past Saturday but the game was postponed due to inclement weather and unsafe travel conditions. A makeup date has yet to be announced...Nathan Aspinall had his first three point game of the season against Niagara...Firebirds rookie Cole Zurawski will be playing in his hometown on Thursday. He is a Barrie native.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds continue their road swing on Saturday night in Sudbury for a match up with the Wolves. Puck drop at Sudbury Community Arena is set for 7:05 p.m.

