Spitfires' Nesbitt Named to Inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

December 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor, ON - In a highly anticipated announcement this afternoon, Windsor Spitfires forward Jack Nesbitt was named to the Western Conference team for the Inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game.

Nesbitt, 17, currently sits at 21 points (11g, 10a) through 27 games this season. He has already surpassed his rookie totals (9g, 9a) through 58 games last season. The Sarnia, Ontario native was selected by the Spitfires in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection 20th overall. Nesbitt has been rated a "B" prospect for the upcoming 2025 NHL Entry Draft, thus meaning he is projected to be drafted in rounds 2 or 3 of the draft.

The inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas pits the league's top prospects from the Eastern Conference against those of the Western Conference as NHL scouts will be out in full force at the Brantford Civic Centre to witness this highly anticipated event.

Rosters were selected by a committee that included representatives from NHL Central Scouting with input from NHL General Managers along with OHL General Managers Matt Turek (Brantford Bulldogs/Eastern Conference) and Dave Drinkill (Saginaw Spirit/Western Conference). Each team features 19 skaters and two goaltenders, with a pair of roster spots on each team filled by unsigned overage players at the request of NHL Central Scouting.

