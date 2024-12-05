Owen Griffin Named to OHL Top Prospects Game
December 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - Owen Griffin has been named to team East in the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas.
Griffin is along with the rest of the players in this game is eligible for the upcoming NHL draft and has picked up 16 points in 24 games this season including four goals and 12 assists.
The game will consist of a Team East and a Team West featuring the best NHL prospects from each conference.
It all goes down on January 15th, 2025 in Brantford.
