Gowan Scores First Career Goal as Petes Beat Sting in Overtime

December 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - The annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Rexall returned to the PMC on Thursday, December 5, as the Peterborough Petes hosted the Sarnia Sting in front of their third straight sold-out crowd. The Petes won the game in overtime by a score of 3-2.

After Blake Gowan scored the Petes first goal in the third period, donations of stuffed animals, toques, gloves, and socks flooded the ice. The donations were picked up and counted by Chemong Home Hardware Building Centre. In total, 1571 donations were collected in support of the Move 99.7 and Pure Country 105 Christmas Toy Drive, in support of the Salvation Army's Annual Christmas Appeal.

Blake Gowan scored his first career OHL goal on the night, while Aiden Young and Caden Taylor (OT winner) also scored. Brennan Faulkner, Liam Ladds, Ryder McIntyre, Colin Fitzgerald, Braydon McCallum, and Carson Cameron all had an assist. Easton Rye stopped 26/28 for his third win of the season.

Game Recap:

First Period:

No Score

Second Period:

Sarnia Goal (19:08) - Tyson Doucette (11), Assists - Nathan Omeri (1), Ruslan Karimov (6)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (11:27) - Blake Gowan (1), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (3), Liam Ladds (6)

Peterborough Goal (13:18) - Aiden Young (8), Assists - Ryder McIntyre (3), Colin Fitzgerald (6)

Sarnia Goal (18:58) - Tyson Doucette (12), Assist - Jack Bodin (6), Carter Kostuch (8)

Overtime Period:

Peterborough Goal (3:31) - Caden Taylor (5), Assists - Braydon McCallum (6), Carson Cameron (8)

The Petes are back in action on Friday, December 6, when they travel to Brantford to take on the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Brantford Civic Centre. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

