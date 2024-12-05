Three Erie Otters Named to Western Conference Roster for Inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas

Erie, Pennsylvania - As the Ontario Hockey League season heads toward the start of 2025, the minds of the major junior hockey world begin to shift toward the upcoming NHL Entry Draft and with it a chance for players to prove their skills at the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas.

The inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas pits the league's top prospects from the Eastern Conference against those of the Western Conference as NHL scouts will be out in full force at the Brantford Civic Centre to witness this highly anticipated event.

Among those chosen to represent the Western Conference are three Erie players - Malcolm Spence, Matthew Schaefer and Sam Alfano. Spence and Schaefer have already been quite busy representing themselves and the organization at events such as this, as both were key contributors for Team CHL at November's CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

Schaefer stole the show at the CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge, scoring a highlight reel goal in the first game which created quite the buzz. In an Otters uniform this season, Schaefer has been more than a point-per-game player, tallying 18 points in 14 games. Heading through his draft year, this is another huge opportunity to show what he can do in front of a national audience.

Spence is another draft-eligible Otter with an 'A' rating from NHL Central Scouting. At the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, he was a big part of Team CHL's success, coming up with three points across the two games played. At the OHL level this season, Spence has been impressive, not only on the ice, but also in his leadership as an Alternate Captain. Also averaging over a point-per-game, Spence has 29 points in 23 games played for Erie.

"Really honored to be selected for the OHL Prospects Game," Spence said. "Excited to go with Sam and Matthew to represent the Western Conference."

One of only two over-agers selected to the Western Conference roster, Alfano has had quite the year in his final go-around in the OHL. With 13 goals and 16 assists and one of only eight Otters to suit up in all 24 games played this season, Alfano looks to potentially earn a pro contract with a huge chance on a big stage. Each team has two unsigned over-age players on their roster at the request of NHL Central Scouting, Alfano fills one of these slots for the West.

"It is an honor to be selected for an event like this," Alfano said. "It's a great opportunity for me to play with some of the best players in the league and showcase myself. Can't wait to share this experience with Malcolm and Matthew."

Rosters were selected by a committee that included representatives from NHL Central Scouting with input from NHL General Managers along with OHL General Managers Matt Turek (Brantford Bulldogs/Eastern Conference) and Dave Drinkill (Saginaw Spirit/Western Conference). The Otters are one of five teams with three players; the Saginaw Spirit lead the way with four.

The inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game will take place on Wednesday, January 15 at the Brantford Civic Centre in Brantford ON. Stay tuned to ontariohockeyleague.com and @OHLHockey (X), @ohlofficial (Instagram) and /OHLHockey (Facebook) as we learn more about these tremendous young players pursuing their hockey dream.

The Otters congratulate these three players on this accomplishment and look forward to seeing them show off their skills at this prestigious event.

