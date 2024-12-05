Schaefer Steals the Show in Otters Overtime Win

North Bay, Ontario - For the first time in over a week, the Erie Otters would return to the ice to kick-off their second 5-day, 3-game road trip with a stop at the North Bay Memorial Gardens to battle the Battalion. North Bay took the first game of the season series so Erie entered the night looking for a split and a chance to take three of a possible four points against their foes from up North.

Erie would begin the game firing on all cylinders, getting out of the gates with a large shot advantage. They would not take long to get off to a great start, with Malcolm Spence (12) finding the back of the net to get the Otters off and running. The Battalion would respond moments later, with Nick Wellenreiter (1) knotting the game at 1-1. Just seconds later, Tyler Challenger (1) would respond with his first goal at the OHL level to Erie the 2-1 lead they took into the intermission. Shots on goal would read 17-12 in favor of Erie.

The second period would begin with a bang with both teams going toe to toe. It would be the Otters who would start the frame on the front foot with Sam Alfano (14) extending the Otters' lead to 3-1. Following the goal to make it 3-1, Wesley Royston would drop the gloves with Reyth Smith in a potentially momentum-changing moment. The Battalion would not go away easy however as Shamar Moses (6) would get the Troops within one at 3-2. They would keep the pressure on with Ryder Carey (4) hammering home a rebound to tie the score at 3-3, where we would end the second. Erie leading 32-22 in shots on goal.

The third period would commence with plenty of chances at either end but nobody able to find the back of net. Both goaltendrs were outstanding being a big reason for the game needing overtime to separate the two teams. Shots on goal through three would see Erie lead 39-32.

An extra frame would be needed to separate the two sides as Erie would kick things off on the front foot right away. Creating chance-after-chance, goaltender Mike McIvor would stand in the way. This would cue up a great feed from Dylan Edwards, finding Matthew Schaefer (7 GWG) to seal it in overtime. Another show-stopping goal from one of the best in the OHL. Final shot total, Erie 44, North Bay 32.

The Otters will return to the ice Friday for a battle with the Sudbury Wolves. Erie returns home one-week from Saturday as they welcome in the Saginaw Spirit for Winter Wonderland Night pres. by Rebich Investments. The first 1,500 fans in the arena will receive a free Erie Otters ornament set. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.

