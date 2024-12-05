Weekend Preview: December 5-8

December 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Colts will see one lone game against some friends from the South on Thursday night before hitting the highway east for two games!

Thursday, December 5th vs Flint:

The Colts and Firebirds will finish their regular season meetings after only meeting 12 days ago in Flint, which the Colts won 3-2. The Colts rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the previous meeting finished by Dalyn Wakely recording the game-winner. Utah Hockey Club prospect, Cole Beaudoin enters the game with a five-game point streak in which he has amassed 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in that span. The new year will see the Frontenacs make their first visit to Sadlon Arena on January 4th.

Friday, December 6th at Kingston:

A big Eastern Conference matchup will see two top teams battle it out for the first time this season when the Colts visit the Kingston Frontenacs. The Frontenacs currently sit at 35 points on the season, one point above the Colts. The Colts will enter Friday night with one less game played to Kingston's 27.

Sunday, December 8th at Ottawa:

A weekend in the Nation's Capital will see the Colts have an off day Saturday but will finish with a matinee with the 67's on Sunday. The game will see Cole Beaudoin and Beau Akey play their last game before they begin at Hockey Canada's World Junior camp, which begins Tuesday at the home of the 67's. The two teams last faced off on October 20th in Ottawa which saw Bode Stewart lead the way with three assists in helping the Colts earn a 5-3 victory.

