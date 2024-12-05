Filip Ekberg to Represent Team Sweden at World Junior A Challenge

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's are proud to announce that forward Filip Ekberg has been selected to represent Sweden at the upcoming 2024 World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) in Camrose, Alberta.

"Filip has previously been a key member of the Swedish National Team program at the Under 17 and Under 18 levels," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We know that Filip is always proud to represent his country and we are looking forward to see him play at this year's World Junior A Challenge."

The World Junior A Challenge is an international showcase of some of the best young hockey talent from around the world. It returns to Camrose for the first time since 2008 from December 9 to December 15.

Ekberg, 17, was drafted 33rd overall by Ottawa in the 2024 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. He has played in 20 games for the 67's this season scoring seven goals, nine assists and 16 points including 2 overtime winners. Prior to his time with the Barber Poles, he played in 54 games across three levels for Almtuna IS in Sweden, putting up 12 goals and 29 points during his time with the club's U20 squad.

