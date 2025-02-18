Original Redblack Nigel Romick Re-Signs for 2025

OTTAWA - The longest-tenured member of the Ottawa REDBLACKS is back for 2025, as National defensive lineman Nigel Romick has agreed to a one-year deal.

"Nigel has been a pillar of our team for over ten years, with his relentless work ethic and consistent physical style of play," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "His leadership will again be a great asset to our football club this season."

A special teams stalwart, the 33-year-old's tenth CFL season saw him suit up in 12 games, making six tackles on the Ottawa coverage units.

Hailing from Thunder Bay, Ontario, Romick was drafted in the third round, 23rd overall by the REDBLACKS out of Saint Mary's in 2014, ahead of the team's inaugural season. Helping them to three Grey Cup appearances, and their first championship victory in 2016, Romick has suited up in 109 CFL games, recording 130 total tackles, and a sack.

