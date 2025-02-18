Frontenacs Fight off the Colts in 6-4 Victory on Home Ice
February 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1 | BAR 0
4:59 Tyler Hopkins (17) - unassisted.
KGN 2 | BAR 0
9:38 Emil Pieniniemi (8) - Gage Heyes (PPG)
KGN 3 | BAR 0
18:57 Tyler Hopkins (18) - Ethan Hay, Ben Pickell
2nd Period
KGN 3 | BAR 1
5:02 Brad Gardiner (16) - Grayson Tiller, Cole Beaudoin
KGN 3 | BAR 2
7:14 Bode Stewart (4) - Dalyn Wakely, Anthony Romani (PPG)
KGN 4 | BAR 2
17:06 Landon Wright (1) - Maleek McGowan
3rd Period
KGN 5 | BAR 2
1:05 Tuomas Uronen (32) - Vann Williamson, Ethan Hay
KGN 5 | BAR 3
8:52 Anthony Romani (10) - unassisted.
KGN 5 | BAR 4
18:28 Kashawn Aitcheson (18) - Dalyn Wakely, Anthony Romani
KGN 6 | BAR 4
18:45 Cal Uens (5) - Gage Heyes, Ethan Hay
Friday, January 21st vs Brantford Bulldogs - 7PM Puck Drop - Talk Today presented by: Grain Farmers of Ontario & Syngenta
