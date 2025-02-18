Frontenacs Fight off the Colts in 6-4 Victory on Home Ice

February 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1 | BAR 0

4:59 Tyler Hopkins (17) - unassisted.

KGN 2 | BAR 0

9:38 Emil Pieniniemi (8) - Gage Heyes (PPG)

KGN 3 | BAR 0

18:57 Tyler Hopkins (18) - Ethan Hay, Ben Pickell

2nd Period

KGN 3 | BAR 1

5:02 Brad Gardiner (16) - Grayson Tiller, Cole Beaudoin

KGN 3 | BAR 2

7:14 Bode Stewart (4) - Dalyn Wakely, Anthony Romani (PPG)

KGN 4 | BAR 2

17:06 Landon Wright (1) - Maleek McGowan

3rd Period

KGN 5 | BAR 2

1:05 Tuomas Uronen (32) - Vann Williamson, Ethan Hay

KGN 5 | BAR 3

8:52 Anthony Romani (10) - unassisted.

KGN 5 | BAR 4

18:28 Kashawn Aitcheson (18) - Dalyn Wakely, Anthony Romani

KGN 6 | BAR 4

18:45 Cal Uens (5) - Gage Heyes, Ethan Hay

Friday, January 21st vs Brantford Bulldogs - 7PM Puck Drop - Talk Today presented by: Grain Farmers of Ontario & Syngenta

