Frontenacs Host the Colts in Major Matchup Tonight

February 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Your Kingston Frontenacs play host to the Barrie Colts tonight back on home ice in a massive game between two of the best in the OHL. The Frontenacs are looking to get back on track after a loss to Peterborough on Saturday night; and although the Frontenacs got a point, the outcome certainly isn't what the team wanted. The black and gold will look to rebound back on home ice and preserve their franchise record winning streak on home ice against a very strong Barrie Colts team tonight.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs have a two game losing streak against the Colts

The Frontenacs haven't had three thirty goal scorers (Battaglia, Guindon, Uronen) in a single season since 2021-22 when they had five (Martin Chromiak, Jordan Frasca, Lucas Edmonds, Francsco Arcuri, Shane Wright)

The Frontenacs will be without Ethan Miedema tonight as begins to serve a two game suspension due to actions from Saturday night in Peterborough.

The Battle of the Beasts

It's a battle between two of the very best that the Eastern Conference has to offer in the Frontenacs and the visiting Barrie Colts. It's a day later than anticipated, but the Frontenacs are ready to roll against their Barrie counterpart. The Colts hold the lead in the season series having won both games so far this season, but they were both some of the best games of the season and ended in one goal games.

The story between these teams remains the same that it has all season; the high-powered offence of the Frontenacs against the high-end defense of the Colts. Kingston has scored a staggering 225 goals up to this point, while the Colts have allowed only 155, the second fewest in the OHL. Something has to give in the battle of the titans later on tonight.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Maleek McGowan (#11)

A fan favourite out on the ice, Maleek McGowan has been having a great season for the black and gold. With 22 points in 44 games so far this season, the defenseman from Toronto has taken a jump in both production and defensive responsibilities this season and he has answered the call at every turn. McGowan can jump up in plays at a moments notice and uses his speed to burn the opposition on the offensive side of the puck, while he can use his strength to bulldoze the opposition on the defensive side.

Barrie: Ben Hrebik (#62)/Sam Hillebrandt (#30)

It doesn't matter which goalie the Frontenacs face tonight; they'll be in for a challenge as both of Barrie's goalies have been among the best in the OHL this season. Ben Hrebik is 16-5-2 with a goals against average of 2.57 and a save percentage of an impressive 0.927, while Sam Hillebrandt is 17-10 with a 2.95 GAA and a save percentage of of a 0.906. Both goalies have been lights out this season, a big reason why the Colts are among the contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

TONIGHT @ 7PM - vs Barrie Colts - Presented by: Canadian Tire

