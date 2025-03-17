67's Collin MacKenzie Commits to the Rochester Institute of Technology

March 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - Ottawa 67's overage goaltender Collin MacKenzie has announced his commitment to attend the Rochester Institute of Technology and joins the Tigers for the 2025-26 NCAA Division I men's hockey season.

"I am very excited to join the Tigers next season," said 67's goaltender Collin MacKenzie. "I'm thankful for my time in Capital Territory and all of the support I have received from family, friends, teammates and the 67's organization."

MacKenzie, 20, was selected 160th overall by Ottawa in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. The Elora, Ontario native has suited up in 105 games during his time in the capital posting a 49-32-7-4 record; with a 3.02 goals against average, and 0.898 save percentage.

"Collin has been a great goaltender and teammate throughout his time with the 67's," said General Manager James Boyd. "We wish him the best of luck in the next phase of his development with the Tigers."

MacKenzie and the 67's kick off their three-game road trip to close out the regular season in Niagara on Thursday night, aiming to secure 8th place in the Eastern Conference and the final playoff spot.

