Date Set for Annual Sarnia Sting Pathways Health Centre for Children Charity Golf Tournament Presented by Gfl Environmental

March 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







Sarnia, ON. - The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club in partnership with Sting Assists and Pathways Health Centre for Children are excited to present the 8th annual Sting Charity Golf Tournament presented by Green for Life Environmental.

On Tuesday, July 15th, 2025, the Sting will trade in their sticks for clubs in support of Pathways Health Centre for Children Sarnia, with 100% of tournament proceeds going back to the charity. Through registration, auction items, on-course games and donations, the Sting are proud to have helped donate over $91,000 towards Pathways programs and services to date.

Pathways Health Centre for Children is a family-centred community agency that serves Lambton County children and youth with physical, developmental and communication needs and their families in addition to serving the broader community through a variety of programs and services.

On the organization's partnership with the Sting, Pathways Chief Executive Officer Allison Morrison comments:

"Pathways is grateful for the ongoing support from the Sarnia Sting! The Sting have been wonderful friends of Pathways. Through acts of volunteerism from athletes, to donations of funds and gifts, to the Sarnia Sting Charity Golf Tournament at the Sarnia Golf and Curling Club, we feel the Sting standing with Pathways in our work to support children and youth with physical, communication, and developmental needs!"

Currently celebrating 50 years of service to Sarnia-Lambton, Pathways continues to provide essential supports for children and youth with physical, developmental, and communication needs. For the past five decades, Pathways has been a strong rehabilitation resource for children and youth, helping them grow and reach their full potential.

Pathways currently provides care to over 5000 children and youth annually, representing 1 in 4 school-age children and 1 in 5 preschool-age children across Sarnia-Lambton, while largely relying on funding through the Ontario Government (Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services), and the County of Lambton, but also relies upon the generosity of donors.

2025 Sarnia Sting Pathways Health Centre for Children Charity Golf Tournament Presented by Green for Life Environmental

Date: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Time: 12:30pm shotgun start

Location: Sarnia Golf and Curling Club

Team Registration Fee: $1,400 per foursome

Tournament Information: Registration includes 18 holes of golf and power cart for four golfers. At registration, groups will have the option to include a full team of four (4) golfers or may choose to register three (3) golfers to be joined by one (1) Sting celebrity guests (current player or alumni) to complete the foursome. Various on-course contests will be included in entry as well as a BBQ lunch during a pre-tournament social and prime rib dinner following play.

Registration Link: www.pathwayscentre.org

Sponsorship Opportunities: Corporate sponsorship opportunities are available for local companies to get involved in this special event in support of Pathways. Those interested in more information on inclusive sponsorship packages are encouraged to contact Pathway's Tim Bechard at tbechard@pathwayscentre.org.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.