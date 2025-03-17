Firebirds Weekly Roundup, March 10-16

March 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - The Firebirds could not get in the win column in a week with only two games. First, the Birds traveled to Owen Sound Wednesday and surrendered a 6-3 decision to the Attack. Then, the Soo Greyhounds visited the Dort Financial Center on Saturday, a game that ended with the same result, a 6-3 setback for the Firebirds.

The Attack jumped to a 2-0 edge on Wednesday after the first period. Flint took over in the middle frame and took the lead by scoring three off the sticks of Christopher Thibodeau, Sam McCue, and Jeremy Martin. Owen Sound struck again late in period two with a shorthanded tally that tied the tilt, 3-3, before the second intermission. Los Angeles Kings prospect Carter George was solid in the third, blanking all five shots from the Birds while his club lit the lamp three more times for a 6-3 Attack victory. Flint's penalty kill was tested only once, but they got the job done and have now killed 22 consecutive penalties without allowing a goal. The Birds finished with a 3-1-0-0 record in the season series against the Bears.

The Birds returned home Saturday to host a familiar West Division foe, the Soo Greyhounds, in front of a standing-room-only crowd of 4,169. Flint trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes of play for the second time in as many games. McCue scored two power-play markers in the center stanza, with Matthew Mania assisting with both. However, the Hounds also struck twice, making it 4-2 after two periods. Max Anderson potted his second of the campaign early in the third to bring Flint within one, but Soo would hang two more, including a late empty-netter, to seal the 6-3 victory for the visitors. McCue now has six goals in his last three games, and this was the seventh time the Firebirds scored two power-play goals in a game. The penalty kill was untested, leaving the streak intact at 22. Flint finished with a record of 1-5-0-0 in the six-game season series with the Hounds.

The Firebirds were outshot 73-54 despite scoring six goals this week. They won 63 of 131 faceoffs through six periods of hockey. The power play finished two-for-seven (28.6%), and the PK was successful the one time it was needed (100%). Flint has four games remaining in the regular season, all of which will be played in the upcoming week. Their record stands at 28-31-2-3, ranking them third in the West Division and sixth in the Western Conference. If the playoffs started today, the Firebirds would face the Kitchener Rangers in the first round of the postseason.

LEADERBOARD

Kaden Pitre and McCue pace the offense with 52 points apiece. McCue leads the club with 33 goals, and Pitre combines 22 tallies with 30 helpers. Thibodeau ranks third with 48 points from 20 goals and 28 assists. Mania tops the defensive unit with 42 points, including a club-leading 35 assists.

COMING UP

The Firebirds conclude the 2024-25 regular season with four games in six days. The week starts with a rescheduled (weather) game against the Guelph Storm on home ice Tuesday. Then, the final three-games-in-three-days weekend kicks off in Sarnia on Friday. The season's final two games will be against their in-state rivals, the Saginaw Spirit. First, they battle at the Dort Financial Center on Saturday. Saturday's game is the final home game of the regular season and is the club's annual Fan Appreciation Night, sponsored by Dover Doors. The final game of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup is set for Sunday in Saginaw, with puck drop set for 5:30 p.m. Fans can follow all the action for Friday's game in Sarnia and Sunday's game in Saginaw on 103.1 FM through Flint and mid-Michigan or online via the US 103.1 app.

