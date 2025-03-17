Rangers Joust with Knights in Kitchener for Final Regular Season Matchup

March 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers kick off their final two-game homestand on Tuesday, facing the London Knights for the last time this season as they chase their fifth straight win. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. at The Aud.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

Promotions:

On Tuesday, March 18th, come join the Kitchener Rangers for Don Cameron Potato Night against the London Knights, continuing the tradition and honoring the legacy of longtime announcer Don Cameron. House of Friendship volunteers will be at the entrance doors and our booth in the North Concourse collecting donations in support of the emergency food hamper program. Cash donations are preferred to help meet the greatest needs in our community. Thank you for your support!

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Meeting:

It wasn't too long ago that the Rangers and Knights last met in an overtime thriller at Canada Life Place. In the game, Kitchener managed to hold on for a 5-4 win. The Blueshirts came out flying, scoring three straight goals within a six-minute window to take a commanding 3-0 lead. London would narrow the gap, scoring once before the end of the frame. With a 3-1 score in the second, the teams traded goals before the Knights struck again to close out 40 minutes of play with a 4-3 Rangers lead. London found the equalizer in the third, sending the game into overtime. In the extra frame, Adrian Misaljevic earned his second point of the night - securing the game-winning goal and a 5-4 Kitchener victory. The Rangers showcased their depth with five different goal scorers - Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid, Matthew Hlacar, Luca Romano, and Misaljevic - while nine players recorded points, including three multi-point performances.

Over the Years:

Tuesday's clash is the sixth and final showdown between these Midwest Division rivals this season, with the Rangers going 2-3-0-0 in the previous five meetings and a chance to split the series on Tuesday. In the 2023-24 campaign, Kitchener went 2-4-0-0 against London. Over the last five years, the Rangers have gone 11-21-1-0 in 33 games overall, going 5-10-1-0 at The Aud when the Knights come to town.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (46-13-4-2)

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL

The Blueshirts pushed their win streak to four games on Saturday, rallying for a 3-2 comeback victory over the Owen Sound Attack at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Adrian Misaljevic stayed hot, opening the scoring with an eighth point in four games. However, Owen Sound would draw even later in the period, sending the game into the first intermission tied 1-1.

Early in the second, the Attack earned their first lead of the game, capitalizing on the power play to gain a 2-1 advantage heading to the third. To kick off the period, Cameron Arquette buried his eighth of the season just 1:34 into the frame to pull the Rangers even before Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) reached the 20-goal milestone and netted the game-winner for a 3-2 result on the road. Tanner Lam contributed two assists, now with five points in his last two games, while Alexander Bilecki, Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Misaljevic each chipped in with a helper. Between the pipes, freshman goaltender Jason Schaubel earned his 10th win of the season, improving his regular season record to 10-2-1-2, stopping 20 of 22 shots faced for a .909 save percentage in the contest.

Kitchener was granted two power play opportunities against Owen Sound, going 0-for-2 and dropping their conversion rate to 22.2% through 65 games played. The Attack had five chances on the man advantage, scoring once and going 1-for-5 on the night. By the numbers, the Rangers are executing the penalty kill at 84.9% this season.

Rangers to Watch

Adrian Misaljevic has been red hot and looks to continue his scoring ways. In the last four games, Misaljevic has scored four goals, six assists, and 10 points - leading the way for the Rangers' four-game winning streak. The fourth-year forward ranks first on the team in goals (31), points (68), and game-winning goals (7), while sitting second in power play goals (9) and power play assists (16). Misaljevic has two goals, two assists, and four points in five games against London this year, including the overtime game-winner, an assist, and the first star in the last meeting with the Knights.

In his first year with Kitchener, Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) has thrived against the Rangers' Midwest Division rivals, racking up four goals, two assists, and six points in five games - including two multi-point performances. With 26 goals, 25 assists, and 51 points in 46 games, Pridham has been a key offensive driver for the Rangers, providing consistent production throughout the season. The Chicago Blackhawks prospect has at least a point in nine of his last 11 games, securing nine goals, five assists, and 14 points over that stretch - entering Tuesday's matchup on a four-game point streak.

Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) has found his groove since returning to the Rangers' lineup, accumulating two goals and three assists for a five-point total in seven games. As of late, Ellinas has gotten on the scoresheet with a point in each of his last four games and a plus-6 rating over that span. Competing in his sophomore season with the club, the Ottawa Senators prospect has reached new highs in goals (20) and points (37) while tying his freshman assist total (17) in 19 fewer games. Ellinas has appeared in just two games against London this year, tallying an assist.

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS (53-10-2-0)

First in the Western Conference, First in the OHL

The London Knights saw their seven-game win streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon, falling 8-5 to the Windsor Spitfires at WFCU Centre. London came out strong in the first period, striking twice early on Windsor netminder Joey Costanzo to take a 2-0 lead. The second period, however, turned into a goal-fest, with both teams combining for six goals. After exchanging early tallies, the Spitfires took control, scoring four consecutive goals to flip the script and carry a 5-3 lead into the third. In the final frame, Easton Cowan notched his second goal of the game to pull London within one, but Cole Davis answered with what would stand as the game-winner. Jacob Julien responded late for the Knights, but Windsor sealed the victory with back-to-back short-handed empty-net goals, securing the 8-5 final. In the net for London, Aleksei Medvedev turned aside 28 of 34 shots faced.

Both teams went 1-for-4 on the power play, each scoring once with the man advantage in the game. After 65 games played, the Knights are operating their power play at 27% and the penalty kill at 85.1%. After their visit to The Aud, the Knights will get a shot at redemption against the Spitfires on home ice this Friday at Canada Life Place.

Knights to Watch:

Sam Dickinson picked up two assists in Sunday's game against the Spitfires, tying the Knights' record for most points in a single season by a defenceman. The San Jose Sharks prospect now has 28 goals, 59 assists, and 87 points in 54 games for London this year, amassing career highs in all three categories in 14 fewer games. With his two-point night against Windsor, Dickinson is on a five-game point streak totaling three goals, six assists, and nine points. Against the Blueshirts this year, Dickinson has three points (1G, 2A) in four games, setting him up as a player to watch on Tuesday.

Easton Cowan extended his point streak to nine games on Sunday, finding the back of the net twice against Windsor. Over that span, he has been on a tear, tallying nine goals, 14 assists, and 23 points - including back-to-back four-assist performances last week. The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect has also been a factor against Kitchener, recording points in three of four meetings and totaling four points (2G, 2A) head-to-head. Despite playing just 45 games this season, Cowan ranks fourth on the team in points (67), second in goals (28), and fifth in assists (38). Given his recent surge, he's a player to watch at The Aud.

Like Cowan, Landon Sim extended his point streak to nine in Sunday's loss against the Spitfires after registering a goal. Sim has recorded six goals, eight assists, and 14 points over that stretch. The senior forward has been a point-per-game player for the Knights, posting career highs in goals (30), assists (21), and points (51) over 52 games this season. Leading London in both first goals (10) and total goals (30), Sim has proven to be a dangerous scorer. Against Kitchener, it's been no different, as he's collected a goal in three out of four matchups this year.

Drafted Knights:

The Knights have 13 players who have been drafted to the NHL, one who was taken in the 2022 draft, seven who were selected in the 2023 draft, and five who were picked in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Landon Sim (St. Louis Blues) was taken in 2022. Easton Cowan (Toronto Maple Leafs), Kasper Halttunen (San Jose Sharks), Jacob Julien (Winnipeg Jets), Jesse Nurmi (New York Islanders), Denver Barkey (Philadelphia Flyers), Cam Allen (Washington Capitals), and Oliver Bonk (Philadelphia Flyers) were selected in the 2023 draft. Sam O'Reilly (Edmonton Oilers), Blake Montgomery (Ottawa Senators), William Nicholl (Edmonton Oilers), Sam Dickinson (San Jose Sharks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings) were picked in the 2024 draft.

RANGERS REACH

Support our community while cheering on your Rangers! Rangers Reach 50/50 and game-worn jersey Raffles take place at each Rangers home game, and proceeds go to support our many community initiatives, including Scholarships, Community Impact Grants, in-kind donations, and more! Your 50/50 and jersey ticket purchases help to make a difference in our community! Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Tuesday's game vs the London Knights will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 467 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Tuesday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

After Tuesday's clash with London, the Rangers will host their final regular season home game against the Owen Sound Attack on Friday, March 21st, for the club's OA/Fan Appreciation Night. To close out the weekend and the regular season, the East Avenue Blue will face the Guelph Storm in a Sunday matinee on the 23rd at the Sleeman Centre. Puck drop against the Attack is set for 7:00 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.