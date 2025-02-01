Steel Sweep Weekend with 5-2 Win Over Storm

February 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







KEARNEY, NE - Backed by four consecutive goals over the game's first 43 minutes and a four-point performance from Tobias Ohman, the Chicago Steel (12-24-3-0, 27 pts.) earned their second consecutive victory with a 5-2 win over the Tri-City Storm (18-18-2-1, 39 pts.) Saturday night at Viaero Center.

The win marked the first time this season the Steel won consecutive road games and is just the third time they've won consecutive games.

Ohman scored his seventh goal and added three assists for his seventh multi-point game of the season. He is the fourth Steel player to post a four-point game this season.

Teddy Mutryn scored his team-leading 16th goal to open the scoring on the power play. Ben Yurchuk tallied his eighth goal of the season early in the second period, making it consecutive games with a goal. Will Tomko scored the fourth consecutive Steel goal in the third with his eighth tally of the season. Luke Goukler capped off the win with an empty net goal, also his eighth goal of the season.

Goaltender Jack Parsons stopped 20 of 22 shots to record his seventh win of the year and second straight victory.

Just five minutes into Saturday's rematch, Tri-City cut through the Chicago defense at center ice and created a two-on-none opportunity, but Parsons made a superb stop on a backdoor one-timer to keep the game scoreless.

Shortly after Tri-City's great chance, the Steel threatened when Kolin Sisson received a backdoor pass from Yurchuk, but Sisson couldn't get a clean shot away.

The Steel continued a strong opening period of play when Jackson Crowder created a rush with a check just outside the Tri-City zone and nudged the puck ahead for Adam Valentini. With space, Valentini sent a pass ahead to Mutryn who shot to the five hole of Tri-City netminder Erick Roest who made a solid stop.

Chicago's persistence paid off when they went to their first power play late in the period and spent nearly the full two minutes in the attacking zone with pristine puck movement.

After a lengthy cycle of passing in the Storm zone, Ohman released a shot from the right wing that was tipped by Mutryn over the right shoulder of Roest and off the crossbar and in to put the Steel ahead 1-0.

Chicago outshot Tri-City 10-8 in the first frame.

The Steel only needed four minutes in the second period to expand their lead when Aidan Dyer skated in on a breakaway and put a shot off the glove of Roest, but the rebound became available for Yurchuk who shoveled the puck underneath the Storm goalie, making it 2-0.

With Tri-City on its heels, Chicago went to the power play 40 seconds later and were again efficient, with Ashton Schultz getting a strong look in close before getting tied up just before taking a shot.

At the halfway mark of the second, the Steel put forth another solid effort in the offensive zone that was capped off by Ohman's goal after his shot rattled off the crossbar and in before bouncing off of the back of Roest and being tucked in by his Storm teammates.

The Steel again outshot Tri-City in the middle frame at 8-6, taking an 18-14 lead in shots to the third.

Chicago made it four unanswered goals at 2:21 of the third when Tomko received a pass from Ohman and deked backhand, labeling a shot past Roest to make it a 4-0 lead.

Tri-City ended the shutout bid for Parsons halfway through the third frame when Colby Woogk found the back of the net to get the Storm on the board.

The home team added its second goal four minutes later as a Noah Ziski shot was initially stopped by Parsons, but the rebound dropped out of his grasp and allowed Nolan Roed to make it 4-2.

The Storm emptied their net with over two minutes left in regulation and Goukler sealed the 5-2 win.

Chicago will open another road weekend next week against the Madison Capitols on Friday, February 7 at 7:05 pm CT before visiting Green Bay on Saturday, February 8 at 6:05 pm CT.

After two weekends away from home, the Steel will host The (Next) Eras Night on Saturday, February 15. For a limited time, Steel fans and Swifties can purchase the Red Era Bundle which includes two tickets to the game plus two Red Era t-shirts and two Chicago Steel friendship bracelets for just $70.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, February 7 at Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT) Saturday, February 8 at Green Bay Gamblers (6:05 pm CT) Saturday, February 15 vs. Youngstown Phantoms (7:05 pm CT) | The (Next) Eras Night presented by McCormick FONA | Special Jersey Auction to benefit Geneva Academic Foundation

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.