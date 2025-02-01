Hawks Defeat Bucs 5-1

February 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







WATERLOO, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (17-20-2, 36 pts.) fell to the Waterloo Black Hawks (19-10-5-4, 47 pts.), 5-1, Friday night at Young Arena. Waterloo jumped out to a three-goal opening period and held the advantage for the rest of the match. Forward Teddy Townsend led the offense for the Black Hawks with three assists on the night. Waterloo goalie Kambryn Hendrickson (8-6-2) secured the victory, stopping 16 of 17 shots by Des Moines. Bucs goalie Max Weilandt (10-7-1) suffered the defeat with 25 saves. The Bucs return home to face the Black Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.

Waterloo defenseman Michael Phelan opened the scoring as his shot from the right-wing circle found the back of the net 4:44 into the opening period, giving the Black Hawks an early 1-0 lead. Defenseman Brady Peddle extended the advantage to 2-0, sending a shot from the top of the left-wing circle past Weilandt at 11:31. A goal from the slot by Waterloo's Ty Mason at 14:52 put the Black Hawks ahead 3-0 at the end of the first period.

Black Hawks forward Nicholas Kosiba notched the lone tally of the second period from the top of the right-wing circle. The power-play goal at 7:18 extended Waterloo's lead to 4-0.

Waterloo Captain Reid Morich sent a wrist shot home for the Black Hawks' fifth unanswered goal of the contest 7:51 into the final period. Bucs forward Andrew Clarke closed out the scoring with his fifteenth tally of the season from the left-wing circle at 14:41, bringing the final score to 5-1.

The Bucs will be back at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex for another Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup against the Waterloo Black Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. It's 2-for-1 Beer Night! Buy one, get one free on select adult beverages through the end of the first period. Restrictions apply.

Season Tickets on Sale Soon! Join the Buccaneers Crew - for exclusive perks, Unlock the Trove... more information coming soon.

Single-game tickets for Buccaneers games at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex are available online at tickets.bucshockey.com or by calling (515) 278-2827 ext. 2103. For more information about ticket packages, including season and group outings, please contact (515) 278-2827.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.