11th Annual Hometown Heroes Event Raises $111,950.91

February 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force and Cross Insulation are proud to announce that for the second season in a row, the annual Hometown Heroes Event raised over $100,000 to be donated back to emergency service organizations throughout Cass & Clay Counties.

Thanks to the support from sponsors, donors, emergency service personnel, and all the Force fans the 11th Annual Fargo Force Hometown Heroes event presented by Cross Insulation raised a total of $111,950.91 to be donated back to Cass & Clay County Emergency Service Organizations!

Hometown Heroes is a long-standing promotional tradition during the Fargo Force season that Cross Insulation has supported since the inception of the event. The game night is dedicated to honoring local first responders and raising funds for these organizations to purchase lifesaving equipment, supplies and/or training. First responder groups within Cass and Clay Counties submit applications (up to $7,500) for items they need. The items requested range from AEDs to gas monitors to chest compression systems and more. Applications are then voted on by a committee comprised of Fargo Force staff, Cross Insulation representatives, first responders and other volunteers.

The Cross Insulation Hometown Heroes committee works tirelessly to help with this event by attending planning meetings, organizing the pre-game ceremonies, coordinating booths around the concourse and vehicles outside of Scheels Arena (and on the ice!), selling raffle tickets and helping to contact local businesses for sponsorships. The support and volunteer hours thecommittee members put into the event help to continue to drive Hometown Heroes forward and make it such a success year after year.

In addition to Hometown Heroes Night, this year the Fargo Force & the Hometown Heroes Committee in conjunction with local Fire & Police departments hosted the inaugural Battle of the Badges Police vs. Fire Charity Hockey Game. The December 8th game featured local police officers and firemen from a variety of different departments. The teams played three 15-minute periods with 15-minute intermissions, but it all came down to the final seconds when Team Fire pulled their goalie with under a minute remaining and tied it up to send the game to a shootout! Team police came away with a hard-fought shootout win in the inaugural game and helped raise a total of $13,480.76 that was added into the Hometown Heroes Fund.

"Both Hometown Heroes Night and Battle of the Badges were huge successes this year thanks to all the support from our community," said Jasen Cross, owner of Cross Insulation. "It never ceases to amaze me how much support we receive from the people of Fargo/Moorhead & the surrounding communities, we are beyond grateful for all the sponsors, donors and fans, we would not be able to do what we do without each and every one of you."

This year, there were 25 total organizations that submitted applications totaling $145,382.11. Fund request groups #1 - #18 will receive funds to purchase their requested items including new headsets for the Red River Dispatch, turnout gear for Harwood Fire & Rescue, Extrication tools for Glyndon and more. Check out the full list of applicants & items requested below:

For first responder organizations or businesses within Cass and Clay Counties interested in getting involved next season, contact the Hometown Heroes Committee at Cross.HometownHeroes@gmail.com or stay tuned to the Fargo Force website.

