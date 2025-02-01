Blazing Start Delivers Eighth Straight Win

February 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars stretched their winning streak to a season-high eight games with a 6-1 win over the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday night at the ImOn Arena.

Lincoln (27-11-1-0) came out roaring, scoring three goals in the opening 4:55 on its first four shots. It matched its first-period production with three more tallies in the second and led 6-0 before Dubuque (27-11-0-1) got its first goal 39:20 into the game.

Gio DiGiulian scored twice for his third multi-goal game and Bruno Idzan recorded a three-point night with a goal and two assists.

Hunter Anderson opened the scoring on the Stars' first shot of the game with a one-timer atop the right circle at the 2:17 mark off a cross-ice pass from Daniel Shlaine. His eighth goal of the campaign and fourth with the Stars marked the seventh time in eight games with Lincoln that recorded a point since being acquired from Sioux Falls Jan. 9.

Ethan Weber pinched and poked home a rebound atop the crease for his third goal of the campaign. Idzan was denied point blank on the first shot but Weber's shot trickled through to double up the Lincoln lead.

DiGiulian struck 32 seconds after Weber's goal by tipping in Idzan's feed from the far corner. He lit the lamp for a second straight game and for the 15th time this season. DiGiulian now has five goals and eight assists over his last 12 games.

Idzan picked up his third point of the night 2:47 into the second by potting home a rebound from one knee in between the circles after Dashel Oliver's shot was kicked away right to Idzan. He has 18 points (6+12) in 13 games since joining the Stars Dec. 12.

Aiden Janz helped the Stars cash in with their fifth goal in the middle of a line change. Jack Pechar extended the play from the near wall beneath the goal line to Lefty Markonidis before heading to the bench and Markonidis found Janz all alone in front of the net for his fifth goal at the 14:42 mark of the second. Four of Janz's five goals have come in the new year and over his last nine games.

DiGiulian recorded a highlight-reel goal by going top shelf at the 18:49 mark of the second. He skated free from a tie up in the far corner and went top shelf from the wall just after crossing the goal line to score his 16th goal of the season.

The Stars conclude the weekend road trip Sunday at 3 p.m. in Sioux City. Fans can watch the game at Big 10 Sports Bar & Grill in downtown Lincoln on Sunday afternoon. There will be prizes given out throughout the game, including merchandise and tickets.

Lincoln returns home Friday, Feb. 7 to host the Omaha Lancers in the fourth installment of the 2024-25 I-80 rivalry at 7:05 at the Ice Box. Tickets can be purchased at lincolnstars.com.

