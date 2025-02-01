Fighting Five: Saints Host Stars on Saturday Night

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (27-10-0-1, 55 pts) host the Lincoln Stars (26-11-1-0, 53 pts) to complete their annual 'Stick it to Cancer' weekend on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Dubuque Detail

The Fighting Saints held two separate leads in Friday's game before Fargo erased both advantages. Dubuque, however, capitalized in the third to take its third lead of the night, one it would hold onto the rest of the night.

The Saints won their 15th one-goal game of the season, another close contest for Dubuque. The Saints have played 21 games decided by a goal this season.

2. Leaders Lead

Each of the Saints' top-three goal scorers this season tallied a goal in Friday's win over Fargo. Michael Barron scored his team-leading 16th on a one-timer in the first period.

Gavin Cornforth scored his 14th in the second period before Josh Giuliani added his 14th in the third. Cornforth and Giuliani are level for second on the team in scoring.

3. Top Trio

Teddy Merrill's line with Cole Spicer and Giuliani on his wings combined for six points in Friday's win. Merrill and Spicer each logged a pair of assists in multi-point outings.

Giuliani scored a goal and an assist to cap the productive night for the line. Giuliani has 14 goals and 22 points this season. Merrill has 17 total points, while Spicer has 12 in just 17 games.

4. Steady Špunar

Saints goaltender Jan Špunar earned his 17th win of the season with 26 saves on Friday night. His win total is the third-highest in the USHL among all goaltenders.

Špunar has won six of the last seven starts he's made for Dubuque. The Saints stopper leads the league with a .919 save percentage this season.

5. Shining Stars

The Stars entered the weekend leading the league in both offense and defense. Lincoln opened the weekend with a 6-5 win in Cedar Rapids on Friday.

On a seven-game win streak, the Stars have scored 5-or-more goals in every win and have outscored opponents by nearly 5 goals on average. The matchup marks the second-straight week the Fighting Saints have hosted the team right behind them in the Anderson Cup race after a win last week against Sioux Falls.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 at ImOn Arena with a post-game jersey auction to follow and tickets can be purchased here. The game can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

