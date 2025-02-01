Another Big Hawks Outburst

February 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Waterloo Black Hawks reeled off four consecutive goals Saturday, pulling away from the Des Moines Buccaneers for a 4-2 win at the Mid-American Energy Company Rec Plex.

Waterloo has now won four straight games. In each of those victories, they have gone on a scoring run which has included four or more goals in a row.

The Buccaneers recorded the only tally of the first period. Ben Kevan swiped a puck at center, catching Waterloo in a change. Kevan fended off a check, slipping in an opportunity at 13:02.

Waterloo swung to the lead with a pair of second period goals. Both came on shots where goaltender Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau was screened. Matthew Lansing produced the first one unassisted after swiping a breakout pass at 4:48. Teddy Townsend then hit the net from almost the same spot - near the top of the left circle - at 8:36, using defenders as a screen.

Reid Morich built the margin during the third, scoring the goal which proved to be the game winner at 7:54. Nick Bogus blasted a shot wide of the Buccaneer net, but it came off the end wall to Morich, who scored from the left circle, despite a tight angle.

Townsend produced his second of the night 1:14 later. He initially gave the puck to Caden Harvey who slipped it right back, leaving Townsend with an open side.

The scoring run ended when Jack Kernan tallied a shorthanded Buccaneer goal at 10:50. Calvin Vachon was down after facing an initial shot; Kernan banked in the attempt from below the icing line.

Each team had a power play before the game ended, but there was no change in score. Vachon finished with 18 saves for the win. Waterloo had a 31-20 shots advantage when the final buzzer sounded.

The Hawks play another Dupaco Cowbell Cup rival next Friday when they visit the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Waterloo 0 2 2 - 4

Des Moines 1 0 1 - 2

1st Period-1, Des Moines, Kevan 11 (Alstead, Harper), 13:02. Penalties-Morich Wat (roughing), 4:17; Huck Wat (tripping), 6:01; Kevan Dm (hooking), 6:04; Delladonna Dm (tripping), 9:55.

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Lansing 7 4:48. 3, Waterloo, Townsend 9 (Brady), 8:36. Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period-4, Waterloo, Morich 11 (Bogas, Townsend), 7:54 (PP). 5, Waterloo, Townsend 10 (Harvey), 9:08. 6, Des Moines, Kernan 19 (Seelinger, Dyer), 10:50 (SH). Penalties-Schultz Wat (holding), 1:26; Thorp Dm (tripping), 6:05; Conlin Dm (tripping), 10:24; Brady Wat (boarding), 12:25; Dyer Dm (cross checking), 17:14.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 11-12-8-31. Des Moines 7-3-10-20.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 5; Des Moines 0 / 4.

Goalies-Waterloo, Vachon 10-7-3-2 (20 shots-18 saves). Des Moines, Seguin-Lescarbeau 7-14-1-0 (31 shots-27 saves).

A-2,107

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.