Saints Drop Weekend Finale to Stars

February 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (27-11-0-1, 55 pts) finished the weekend with a 6-1 loss to the Lincoln Stars (27-11-1-0, 55 pts) at home on Friday.

Dubuque fell behind early in the game, allowing three goals in the first 4:55 of the contest. After Lincoln took a 1-0 lead at 2:17, the Stars scored twice in 32 seconds just over two minutes later.

The Saints killed a penalty later in the first and entered the second period with a three-goal deficit. In the second, Lincoln added another at 2:47 as Bruno Idzan scored to cap a three-point night.

Two more Lincoln goals at 14:42 and 18:49 extended the Stars' lead to 6-0. Late in the period, Dubuque scored its only goal of the night. Cole Spicer pounced on a rebound for his second goal of the season after a Teddy Merrill shot.

Jan Špunar made 17 saves in the first two periods before Liam Beerman stopped all 10 shots in the third in relief.

The Saints finish the weekend with a split record and still retain first-place in the Eastern Conference.

Dubuque returns to action on Wednesday when the Saints host the RoughRiders.

