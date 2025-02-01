Stampede Stomp Musketeers to Earn Three Points in Series

February 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede earned redemption after losing in overtime last night with a 5-2 victory in Sioux City. Javon Moore stayed hot with a three-point night, while points leader Ethan Wyttenbach matched his performance. Waylon Esche secured a win in his USHL debut, making 16 saves.

The Stampede started the night slow, losing the opening faceoff. Ethan Wyttenbach looked to spark the offense with a breakaway opportunity about five minutes into the game, but Musketeers goaltender Bjorn Bronas made the pad save. A few minutes later, Sioux Falls defenseman Matthew Grimes was called for tripping, sending the Herd to their first penalty kill of the night. Sioux City capitalized on the power play, generating multiple chances before finally getting one past Stampede goaltender Waylon Esche. Nick Sykora netted the goal from the right point. At 16:58, the Musketeers took their first penalty of the night, a bench minor for too many men. The Herd were unable to convert and headed to the locker room trailing by one.

The Stampede started the second period strong, scoring on their first shot. Noah Urness netted his eighth goal of the season, beating Bronas five-hole after receiving a long up-ice pass from Ethan Wyttenbach. A few minutes later, Wyttenbach was called for interference, but the Stampede shut down the Musketeers' power play. After the referees missed a few calls, Gavin Garry was sent to the box for head contact. Nearly a minute and a half into the power play, red-hot Javon Moore tallied his third goal of the weekend with a shot from the point. Linemate Austin Baker earned the assist. With just over a minute remaining in the period, the Musketeers' Landen Gunderson was called for hooking. The Herd capitalized again, with Ben Wilmott going top shelf on Bronas. Ethan Wyttenbach and Anthony Bongo picked up assists in the last-minute. The Stampede outshot the Musketeers 14-6 in the frame.

Sioux Falls' momentum carried into the third period when Ethan Wyttenbach extended the Stampede's lead to three goals. After receiving a pass from Javon Moore, Wyttenbach patiently held onto the puck to move Bronas out of position before netting his 20th goal of the season. Less than a minute later, Matthew Grimes was called for his second penalty of the night on what appeared to be a dive by the Musketeers. As with his first penalty, Sioux City took advantage and scored. A minute later, the Herd went on their fourth power play of the night but were unable to secure a third power-play goal. Sioux Falls alternate captain John McNelis sealed the game with a smart play at center ice, scoring an empty-net goal. Javon Moore earned the assist, making it a three-point game for the University of Minnesota commit. The goal secured a three-point series for the Herd.

The Stampede outshot the Musketeers 30-18 in their 5-2 win.

Waylon Esche made 16 saves in his USHL debut, coming up big to keep the Herd alive. He now holds a record of 1-0-0-0 with a save percentage of .889.

The Stampede will face the Fargo Force in another home-and-home series next weekend. They will start the weekend in Fargo before returning home on Saturday. One week from today, the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs return to the ice! The concourse will be packed with activities, including face painting, balloon animals, a photo booth, and adoptable dogs from Dakota Dachshund Rescue. To get your tickets for the 18th Annual Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Wiener Dog Races, click here. Tickets will sell out, so don't wait!

