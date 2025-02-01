Capitols Skate Away with a Win
February 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Omaha Lancers News Release
OMAHA, NE- The Lancers concluded their season series with the Madison Capitols Saturday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena after the Lancers came off a tough loss against the very same Madison club the previous night.
The scoring would start in the first period with the Madison Capitols forward Ryker Lee to put the Caps up 1-0 going into the second. In the middle frame, Madison would pick up where it left off in the opening frame with forward Ryker Lee finding the back of the cage once again to make it 2-0 Caps. However, the Lancers would eventually respond later in the second with forward Davis Borozinskis sending one past Madison netminder Caleb Heil who would see just the fifth shot against him at that point in the game. The second period would conclude with the Caps up by one at 2-1.
In the third, Madison would take back over the game. Forward Bobby Cowan would score the first two of the third frame against his former team. Cowan's two goals came just minutes apart to help give Madison a 4-1 advantage. Forward Diego Johnson would add another for good measure to help give Madison the 5-1 win over the Lancers.
The Lancers will be back in the ice once again tomorrow afternoon against the Fargo Force. Puck drop will be at 4:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025
- Saints Drop Weekend Finale to Stars - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Steel Sweep Weekend with 5-2 Win Over Storm - Chicago Steel
- Deputy's 2 Points Lead Jacks to 2-1 Win Over Green Bay - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Blazing Start Delivers Eighth Straight Win - Lincoln Stars
- Another Big Hawks Outburst - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Reschminster Oaks Wiener Dog Race Draws Record Crowd - Green Bay Gamblers
- Stampede Stomp Musketeers to Earn Three Points in Series - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Capitols Skate Away with a Win - Omaha Lancers
- 11th Annual Hometown Heroes Event Raises $111,950.91 - Fargo Force
- Hawks Defeat Bucs 5-1 - Des Moines Buccaneers
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Stars on Saturday Night - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Herrington Scores Twice, Stars Stretch Streak - Lincoln Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Lancers Stories
- Capitols Skate Away with a Win
- Madison Blanks Omaha
- Omaha Secures Šatan Jr from Sioux Falls
- Week 19 Preview
- Stars Run It Up On The Lancers