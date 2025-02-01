Capitols Skate Away with a Win

February 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE- The Lancers concluded their season series with the Madison Capitols Saturday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena after the Lancers came off a tough loss against the very same Madison club the previous night.

The scoring would start in the first period with the Madison Capitols forward Ryker Lee to put the Caps up 1-0 going into the second. In the middle frame, Madison would pick up where it left off in the opening frame with forward Ryker Lee finding the back of the cage once again to make it 2-0 Caps. However, the Lancers would eventually respond later in the second with forward Davis Borozinskis sending one past Madison netminder Caleb Heil who would see just the fifth shot against him at that point in the game. The second period would conclude with the Caps up by one at 2-1.

In the third, Madison would take back over the game. Forward Bobby Cowan would score the first two of the third frame against his former team. Cowan's two goals came just minutes apart to help give Madison a 4-1 advantage. Forward Diego Johnson would add another for good measure to help give Madison the 5-1 win over the Lancers.

The Lancers will be back in the ice once again tomorrow afternoon against the Fargo Force. Puck drop will be at 4:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

