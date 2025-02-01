Reschminster Oaks Wiener Dog Race Draws Record Crowd

February 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay forward Zach Wooten scored his fourth goal in two days, but the Gamblers fell to the Muskegon Lumberjacks 2-1 Friday Night at the Resch Center for Wiener Dog Race Night in front of 7,119 fans.

The Lumberjacks opened the scoring 5:28 into the first period with a goal from David Deputy, and just over five minutes into the second period, Tynan Lawrence slotted home another goal to give Muskegon a 2-0 lead. Green Bay's Vasily Zelenov responded three minutes later by finding an open Wooten, who fired the puck past Lumberjacks goaltender Stephen Peck to pull the Gamblers to within 1. Green Bay received a power play down the stretch and pulled goaltender Leo Henriquez with two minutes left, but the Gamblers were unable to find the tying goal.

Green Bay, which falls to 21-18-1, was outshot 38-23, but Henriquez collected 36 saves in his first start for the Gamblers.

The Gamblers will return to action Sunday afternoon when Green Bay takes on the Muskegon Lumberjacks for the final game of a three-game series at 3:05 p.m. at the Resch Center. The game will be Boys & Girls Club Day, Bluey & Paw Patrol Night and Scout Day, buy your tickets online at gamblershockey.com.

