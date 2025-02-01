Herrington Scores Twice, Stars Stretch Streak

February 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars matched their season-best winning streak with their seventh consecutive win in a 6-5 triumph over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Friday night at the ImOn Ice Arena.

Caeden Herrington recorded his second multi-goal game of the season and netted the game-winner to keep Lincoln (26-11-1-0) its eighth one-goal victory. Herrington moved into a tie with Jake Newton (2007-08) for the ninth-most goals by a defenseman in a single-season in Stars history with 11 apiece. They improved to 8-1 when Herrington lights the lamp and he moved one goal back of a tie for the most among USHL blue liners.

Lincoln trailed by one with 6:52 remaining in the third before erupting for three goals to secure the win. Gio DiGiulian scored the game-tying goal 15 seconds after Cedar Rapids took the lead and then Alex Pelletier netted the go-ahead tally before Herrington's empty-net goal. The win kept the Stars in first place in the Western Conference and two points ahead of Sioux Falls as the Stampede lost in overtime vs. Sioux City Friday night.

"It was very up and down," Pelletier said. "They got one, we got one back then we got another and got the empty netter. It was an up-and-down game and up-and-down third period but it was nice to come out at the end. Big two points for us."

Lincoln trailed 1-0 midway through the first period before evening the game up 17 seconds into a five-on-three power play on Hunter Anderson's third goal with the Stars and seventh overall. He cleaned up a rebound at the side of the net after Tanner Henricks' one-timer was passed away at the 15:10 mark of the first period. Anderson has now recorded a point in six of his first seven games with the Stars and has 9 points (3+6) in that span.

The power play continued and the Stars added another on the man advantage as Henricks set up Herrington for a one-timer that was partially blocked but changed direction enough for the Stars to take their first lead of the night. Herrington became the 15th defenseman in Stars history to record at least 10 goals in a single season with his USHL defensemen-leading seventh power-play goal.

Lincoln netted its third consecutive goal 1:45 into the second when Dashel Oliver scored four a fourth straight game. Bruno Idzan's wraparound attempt was denied but Oliver cashed in on the backhand right next to him to give the Stars a 3-1 lead. Oliver recorded a secondary assist on Herrington's goal to extend his point streak to seven games. The fourth-year Stars forward has 14 points (8+6) over this streak and skated in his 150th USHL game on Friday night.

The RoughRiders responded 1:36 later on a pass from behind the net to the front of the cage that Grant Young finished off. Simon Seidl's first USHL goal at the 17:49 mark tied the game up as Cedar Rapids flipped the script by outscoring Lincoln, 2-1, in the second after trailing by the same score after 20 minutes.

Daniel Astapovich redirected a pass from Amine Hajibi along the near wall for a go-ahead power-play tally at the 13:08 mark, but the Stars answered with a three-goal run to pick up their seventh straight win. DiGiulian tied the game up 15 seconds later at the near-post on a heavy forecheck effort from him and Bruno Idzan netted the equalizer.

Pelletier put the Stars ahead for good when he cashed in on a cross-crease pass from Anderson beneath the goal line for his 11th goal of the season at the 16:11 mark of the third period. Pelletier cashed in for a second straight game and for the seventh time away from the Ice Box.

Herrington added an empty-net goal from Lincoln's defensive zone in the final minute to add to the lead but it ended up being the game-winning goal after Young's second of the night with a six-on-five rebound goal at the 19:42 mark.

The Stars continue the road trip at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Dubuque. The weekend concludes Sunday at 3 p.m. in Sioux City.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.