Deputy's 2 Points Lead Jacks to 2-1 Win Over Green Bay

February 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GREEN BAY, WI - Looking to even up the weekend series the Muskegon Lumberjacks (23-11-2-4, 52 pts.) used a combination of skill and physicality to dominate Saturday night's game against the Green Bay Gamblers (21-18-1-0, 43 pts.). Despite a 15-shot differential the game remained close on the scoreboard, but in favor of the Lumberjacks in the 2-1 win.

Just like last night the Lumberjacks opened the scoring in the first period. 5:28 into the game Reese Lantz (Hartland, WI) kept the puck in the offensive zone on the far side of the ice and received a pass at the bottom of the circle from Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) as the play continued. Lantz sent the puck to the top of the slot in the middle of the ice for Ivan Ryabkin (Balakovo, RUS). Rather than shooting Ryabkin made the extra pass to the near side for David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) for a big one-time blast to make it 1-0 Jacks.

It took just about the same amount of time in the second period for the Jacks to strike again. This time Cameron Aucoin (Hinsdale, IL_ caused a turnover at center ice and sent a pass up the near side to Deputy to carry into the offensive zone. As Deputy moved towards the net he sent a pass across the ice to Lawrence on the far side of the slot. Catching the pass on his forehand, Lawrence corralled the puck and ripped a shot into the top corner of the net to extend his point streak to 10 games and give the Jacks a 2-0 lead.

Green Bay responded with another goal from Zach Wooten who had three last night. Wooten entered the offensive zone with the puck on the far side of the ice and dropped a pass for Vasily Zelenov at the top of the circles. Zelenov got the puck to the middle of the ice, but lost possession in between the hash marks. Wooten found the open puck and used a quick release to find the back of the net with eleven minutes to go in the period.

One goal came in the third period and it was Jack Galanek's (Hopkinton, MA), but as he made his way into the Green Bay zone on a breakaway a fight broke out between a pair of players back in the Lumberjacks zone. Following a video review the officials determined the fight started and play ended before the goal was scored so the Jacks remained with a 2-1 lead.

The lead stood through the end of the game sending the Jacks to their 23rd win of the season. Stephen Peck (New York, NY) (10-5-2-3) made 22 saves on 23 shots to earn the win on his record. Roberto Henriquez (0-1-0-0) earned the loss in his USHL debut, but made 36 saves on 38 shots sent his way.

Tomorrow afternoon at 4:04 pm EST the Jacks and Gamblers close out the three game set at the Resch Center. For broadcast and more information visit muskegonlumberjacks.com.

