Special Teams, Special Plays, Special Players: Jacks Take 2-0 Series Lead with 6-2 Win

April 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

YOUNSGTOWN, OH - The Muskegon Lumberjacks used a trio of power play goals paired with a pair of goals scored while skating at 4-on-4 to pick up a 6-2 win over the Youngstown Phantoms on Easter Sunday.

With the win, the Jacks take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Phantoms struck first to take a 1-0 lead 5:18 into the game. Kade Stengrim carried the puck into the offensive zone on the far side of the ice and fired a shot off the far pad, producing a rebound in the low slot for Brecken Smith to deposit in the back of the net.

Moments later, at the 7:32 mark, the Jacks struck on a power play opportunity to tie the game 1-1. Finn McLaughlin (Camore, AB, CAN) fired a pass to the near side of the ice for Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA), who just sent it back across the way to David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) at the bottom of the far circle. Deputy one-timed the puck to the back of the net for his third goal of the postseason.

Back on the power play at the 16-minute mark, Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) scored his third of the postseason to make it 2-0 Muskegon. Ivan Ryabkin (Balakovo RUS) fired a shot from the middle of the blue line, getting the puck towards the net. David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) met the puck at the near side of the net and tapped it to the top of the crease for Lawrence. A well-placed shot found its way below the blocker and above the pad on its way into the net.

Deputy scored his second goal of the game under two minutes into the middle stanza while the teams were skating 4-on-4. Carrying the puck up the far side of the ice, Deputy made his way into the offensive zone and cut towards the net after passing the defense. As he made his way towards the crease, he pulled the puck to his forehand and lifted it into the net.

Youngstown responded at the 10:45 mark to bring the score back to within a single goal. Luke Osburn carried the puck around the Lumberjacks' zone, doing a clockwise lap, ending up at the top of the blue line. As he made his way to the middle of the slot, Osburn turned and fired a shot past a net front screen for his first goal of the postseason.

The power play was working all game for the Lumberjacks, and in the final minute of the second period, struck for the third time to help Muskegon carry a 4-2 lead into the intermission. Galanek got a pass on the near side of the ice from Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) and cut down from the top of the circle. Teddy Spitznagel (Bloomfield Hills, MI) provided a screen in front, allowing Galanek's shot to beat the netminder to regain the 2-goal lead.

Another two goals came in the third period for the Lumberjacks. The first came at the 9:20 mark while skating at 4-on-4. The deputy carried the puck down the near side of the offensive zone and pulled a toe drag around a poke check in the low slot. Rather than shooting for his hat trick goal, he slid a pass to the back door for Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) on the far side of the crease for an easy back door tap-in.

The second goal came at the 16:04 mark with an empty net in the Youngstown zone. Lawrence won the face off on the near side of the Jacks' zone and kept the puck on his stick. With just a sliver of time, Lawrence sent the puck down the ice into the empty net for his second goal of the night, giving the Jacks the winning score of 6-2.

Stephen Peck (New York, NY) (2-1-0) earned the win with 28 big saves on 30 shots sent his way. Melvin Strahl (0-2) earned the loss on his record with 5 goals against on 22 shots faced.

The Jacks return home Tuesday night for game 3 and a chance to close out the series on home ice. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST at Trinity Health Arena. Tickets and more information can be found at muskegonlumberjacks.com.

