Power Play Leads Saints To Game 2 Win Over Caps

April 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints tied the Eastern Conference Semifinals series with the Madison Capitols at one with a 6-1 win on Saturday night in Game 2.

Four second-period goals and four power-play goals led the way for Dubuque to break open a 1-1 game in the middle frame and take a commanding lead. Cole Spicer, Lucas Van Vliet and Josh Giuliani all scored power-play goals in the second period to give Dubuque the hold on the game.

The Fighting Saints had six different goal scorers in the game following a shutout loss in Game 1. After Dubuque allowed the opening goal of the game at 1:13 of the first to Ryker Lee, the momentum in Game 2 shifted late in the first. Sean Barnhill lined up Madison forward Jackson Nevers, delivering a crunching hit. Just seconds later, Madison's Ronan Buckberger played a loose stick toward the Saints players rushing into the offensive zone. A penalty shot was awarded to Michael Barron, who scored to tie the game with 5:09 left in the period.

Just a couple minutes after that, Nevers was called for a major and game-misconduct after cross-checking Jonathan Morello and the Saints went to a five-minute power play. They could not score before the end of the period, but began the second on the man-advantage.

At 1:37, Spicer's goal came with 10 seconds left on the major to Nevers. Van Vliet and Matthew Desiderio assisted on the tally. Van Vliet then scored his own power-play goal after another penalty against Madison, assisted by Edison Engle and Gavin Cornforth.

On the Saints' fourth power-play chance of the game, Giuliani tried to feed across the slot and got a bounce off Buckberger and into the net to put Dubuque up 4-1 at 10:30 of the second. Cornforth, at even strength, completed the second-period outburst with an unassisted breakaway goal at 12:00 of the second.

Desiderio finished the Saints' season-best night on the power play in the third period on a setup by Heikki Ruohonen and Morello.

Dubuque finished Game 2 with four power-play goals on seven chances, doubling their best power-play output of the regular season. The Saints killed all three Madison chances in the game and have stopped all six Capitols' power plays through two games.

Liam Beerman logged the victory with 16 saves on 17 shots in Game 2, while the Saints chased Caleb Heil from the game in the second period with five goals on 19 shots.

The series will head to Middleton, Wisconsin on Monday tied at one for Game 3 at 6:05 p.m. CDT.

