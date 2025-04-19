Stampede Win Wipeout Waterloo for Game Two

April 19, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede's special teams stood tall to secure a crucial Game Two win in their playoff series against Waterloo. Javon Moore opened the scoring for the Herd, followed by a power play goal from Noah Urness to give Sioux Falls an early edge. Despite facing several penalty kills throughout the night, the Stampede maintained their composure and momentum. Sam Spehar added to the lead with one from the goal line, and late in the third, Brock James and Joe McGraw iced the game with back-to-back empty netters. Goaltender Waylon Esche was a force between the pipes, turning aside 32 shots to help the Herd even the series.

The first period started off similar to game one of the series last night with multiple penalties from both sides. Action picked up at 5:16 with coincidental minor penalties for Grady Deering and Bryce Ingles, both called for slashing. The Stampede would take advantage of the extra room on the ice at 6:16 when Javon Moore intercepted the puck in front of the net and sent it to get the Stampede on the board first. The herd would dominate puck control but at 13:19 they would get their first power play attempt when Ritter Coombs would get a roughing penalty but the Black Hawks would receive two penalties of their own for roughing and slashing. While the penalties expired Waterloo took another penalty sending the Stampede to another power play. This time with the man advantage, Noah Urness would send a one timer to the back of the net to get the two goal lead. As time would expire Joe McGraw would receive a cross checking penalty to send the Stampede to the penalty kill heading into the second period. Stampede maintained control of the puck, outshooting the Black hawks 17 shots to 6.

The second period kept up the intensity, starting with the successful kill of Joe McGraw's penalty by the Stampede. Not long after, Chaly was called for hooking, putting the Herd back on the penalty kill. During that sequence, Javon Moore broke free for a breakaway and was slashed while shooting, earning a penalty shot. Though he couldn't convert, the Stampede killed off the remainder of the penalty. Moments later, Brock James was penalized for a hit, but once again the Herd's penalty kill stood strong. Sioux Falls finally earned a power play opportunity of their own but couldn't capitalize despite several quality shot attempts. The period closed with penalties to both teams, but strong special teams play on both ends kept the score unchanged through a scoreless second frame.

The third period saw immediate action, this time a goal. Sam Spehar would shoot from the goal line and put it in off of Carter Casey's back. Waterloo responded with a power play after JJ Monteiro was called for roughing, converting at 4:24 to cut the deficit to two. Just minutes later, the Black Hawks struck again at 9:04, pulling within one and turning up the pressure. The Stampede didn't make it easy on themselves as Monteiro took another penalty at 10:35, this time a double minor for high sticking. Despite the extended penalty kill, the Herd's special teams held strong and even generated multiple breakaway chances, ultimately killing off the four minutes without allowing a goal. With time winding down, Brock James buried an empty-net goal at 18:52 to give Sioux Falls some breathing room, and just 30 seconds later, Joe McGraw added another empty-netter at 19:22 to seal the win and even the series.

Goaltender Waylon Esche gets his first playoff win between the pipes, making 32 saves on 34 shot attempts. He would have a 0.941 save percentage on the night helping the Herd get the win over Waterloo.

The Stampede will now head to Waterloo for Game 3 and 4. Fans can head to either Buffalo Wild Wings locations for Playoff Watch Parties. If necessary, the Herd will not return to the PREMIER Center until Friday, April 25th for a 7:05 game.

