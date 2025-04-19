Fighting Five: Saints Host Capitols in Game 2 on Saturday

DUBUQUE, IA - The No. 2 Dubuque Fighting Saints (41-18-1-2) host the No. 3 Madison Capitols (39-17-5-1) in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Saturday night with the Capitols holding a 1-0 series lead.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Great Goaltending

The Fighting Saints and Capitols played a scoreless game through 40 minutes in Game 1 on Friday night in Dubuque as Liam Beerman stopped all 18 shots he faced for the Saints and Caleb Heil stopped all 17 he faced for the Caps.

By the end of Game 1, Beerman stopped 26 of 27 shots and Heil recorded a 23-save shutout to earn Madison the win in the series opener.

2. Prime Players

The Fighting Saints had multiple chances to score with their top line in Friday's Game 1 defeat, including a few chances by Michael Barron. Barron had recorded a point in six of the final seven regular-season games, but was held off the board in Game 1.

Madison's captain Finn Brink and top point-producer Ryker Lee combined for Brink's first goal of the postseason, the eventual game-winner 1:48 into the third period. Madison added two empty-net goals late for the 3-0 win.

3. Slow Start

The Fighting Saints allowed the first seven shots of the game on Friday in Game 1, before turning up the pressure in the latter half of the opening frame. By the end of the first, Madison's 11 shots were only three ahead of Dubuque's eight.

The Saints outshot Madison 9-7 in the second period before the Capitols took the pressure back in the third with 11 of the 17 shots in the final frame.

4. Lining Up

Cole Spicer, Lucas Van Vliet and Cooper Dennis combined for eight points in the Saints' 5-4 overtime win over Madison in the final regular-season meeting on April 11.

Despite some scoring opportunities for the line, Dubuque was shut out in Game 1 on Friday. Van Vliet (seven games) and Spicer (five games) each ended the regular season on point streaks that were snapped on Friday.

5. Madison Minute

The Capitols top line of Mason Moe, Finn Brink and Ryker Lee contributed five of the team's seven points in Friday's game. Lee set up Brink's game-winner, while Moe added an empty-net goal for Madison.

Over the four regular-season meetings and Game 1, Lee has scored seven points against Dubuque this season after a pair of assists on Friday.

Saturday's Game 2 begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

