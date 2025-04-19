Three Goals in Third Leads to Lincoln Victory

April 19, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

A fast start and a faster finish helped the Lincoln Stars (2-0) weather a stormy second period for the second time in two games in a 6-3 win over Sioux City (0-2) in the Western Conference Semifinals Saturday night at the Ice Box. With the win, the Stars are a win away from moving on to the Western Conference Finals.

For the second night in a row Bruno Idzan started the scoring for Lincoln when he took the feed from Dashel Oliver from behind the Musketeers net and sneaked the puck in a small opening top left corner between Sioux City goalie Samual Urban's head and the pipe to light the lamp and grab a 1-0 lead for the the Stars at 11:33 of the first period.

Layne Loomer pushed the Lincoln lead to 2-0 4:29 into the second frame when he punched in a Jack Pechar rebound. Then all heck broke loose for the Musketeers.

Kason Muscutt started a scoring barrage from Sioux City when he buried a shot from close. Luke Garry sparked the play when he picked off a Stars breakout pass deep in the Muskies' zone and found Muscutt all alone. The goal was the first of three for Sioux City in a span of 3:18 of the second period.

Landon Nycz collected another Lincoln turnover, hit Landen Gunderson who found Giacamo Martino. Martino beat Lincoln goaltender Yan Shostak to knot the game at 2-2 at 11:07 of the second. Muscutt created yet another Lincoln turnover just outside of the Sioux City offensive zone when he tipped the puck forward to Luke Garry. Garry beat Shostak with a changeup to give the Musketeers the lead with 8:55 left before the second intermission. The Sioux City edge was short-lived.

Sioux City has outscored Lincoln 5-2 in the second period through the first two games of the series. All five of the Musketeer's goals in the series have come in bunches in the second period.

Hunter Anderson knotted the game at 3-3 at 16:09 of the second period when punched the puck across the goal line on a goalmouth scramble in front of Urban. Etienne Lessard and Pelletier were credited with the helpers.

Pelletier tallied his first goal of the playoffs at 8:05 of the third frame to put the Stars ahead for good. Anderson started the scoring chance when he rescued the puck from behind the Musketeers' net, hit Daniel Shlaine at the point who fired on net where Pelletier tipped it past Urban. Oliver added an insurance goal after he and Gio Digulian won a battle along the boards and Digiulian found Oliver in front of the net with 2:38 left to play. Shortly thereafter, Idzan tallied his second of the night in an empty net to put a bow on the win for Lincoln.

After managing just 22 shots in game one, the Stars peppered Urban with 39 shots on goal in game two. Lincoln, meanwhile, limited the Musketeers to just two shots on goal in the third period. Shostak turned away 21 of 24 shots he faced.

Game three moves to the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Monday night. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:05.

