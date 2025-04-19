Jacks Take Game One in Decisive Fashion. Win 5-3 in Youngstown

April 19, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, OH - Game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals sent the Muskegon Lumberjacks on the road to the Covelli Centre for a date with the Youngstown Phantoms. 5 straight goals through the first 40 minutes lifted the Jacks to an exciting 5-3 victory.

With the win the Jacks take a 1-0 lead in the best of 5 series.

Less than two minutes into the game, the Lumberjacks took a 1-0 lead. Xavier Veilleux (L'Ancienne-Lorrette, QC, CAN) laid a check in the Muskegon zone, causing a turnover at the top of the circles. Recognizing the opportunity, Veilleux made his way up the nearside wall and received a pass as he made his way through the neutral zone. Once he entered the offensive zone, he slowed down to allow teammates to join the rush. Ivan Ryabkin (Balakovo, RUS) made a beeline to the front of the net where he redirected a pass from Veilleux across the goal line.

Four minutes later, at the 5:41 mark, the Jacks added another goal. David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) got the puck to the offensive zone and held possession on the far side wall. After sending the puck to the front of the net, Klee followed it behind the cage, where he regained possession and slid a backhand pass to the low slot for David Deputy (Gurnee, IL). Catching the puck on his forehand, Deputy waited a beat before lifting a shot over the blocker of the netminder for his 2nd goal of the postseason.

It only took 27 seconds in the second period for the Jacks to add another goal. Just as a power play left over from the first expired, Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB) got the puck to the front of the net, leading to a mad scramble for the puck. In the mix of the mess, Ryabkin found the puck loose in the crease and sent it across the goal line to make it 3-0 Jacks.

Back on the power play, the Jacks struck for a fourth time at the 5:59 mark. Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) sent the puck to the middle of the blue line for Veilleux. A long shot from the blue line was redirected at the top of the crease by Teddy Spitznagel (Bloomfield Hills, NY) for his second goal of the postseason.

Just 26 seconds later, the Jacks scored another one. A strong forecheck from Kurt Gurkan (Darien, CT) and Matthew Van Blaricom (Southey, SK, CAN) caused a turnover at the top of the Youngstown zone. MVB sent a pass to the middle of the slot for Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) behind the Phantom defense. Christ went from his forehand to his backhand and roofed a shot under the bar to make it 5-0 in favor of Muskegon.

Youngstown found the back of the net three times in the third period to keep the game interesting, but the Jacks held on in the end for a 5-3 win. Ryan Rucinski scored the first two goals at 23 seconds into the frame and at the 3:59 mark. Adam Benak scored the third Phantoms goal at the 13:18 mark, but that would be the last one to find the back of the net.

Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) (2-0-0) earned the win in the crease for the Jacks. Of the 34 shots sent his way 31 were stopped. Melvin Strahl (0-1-0) earned the loss allowing 5 goals on 12 shots through the first 24 minutes of the game. Owen Lepak entered in relief and stopped at 10 shots he faced.

Game 2 of the series comes tomorrow night at the Covelli Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm EST. For more information and broadcast options head to muskegonlumberjacks.com.

