More Than 90 USHL Alumni Participating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The USHL has 91 players participating in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs representing each of the 16 teams competing and setting up the 20th consecutive season where an alum has put his name on the Stanley Cup.

The NTDP leads the league with alumni competing for the Stanley Cup, followed by the Chicago Steel (17), Tri-City Storm (14) and Sioux City Musketeers (11). The 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers have seven alumni rostered, while 2023 champion Colorado Avalanche has five. The Winnipeg Jets, winners of the NHL's President's Trophy as regular season champions, have four rostered alumni and the Eastern Conference champion Washington Capitals have eight.

"We are excited to have more than 90 players in the Stanley Cup Playoffs," said Glenn Hefferan, President & Commissioner of the USHL. "This has been an exciting year of growth for our league. As we look toward the future, we take immense pride in the journey of our alumni and eagerly anticipate seeing who will etch their name onto the Stanley Cup in June."

Jackson Blake (Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Steel), Logan O'Connor (Colorado Avalanche, Sioux Falls Stampede), Mackie Samoskevich (Florida Panthers, Chicago Steel), Nico Sturm (Florida Panthers, Tri-City Storm), Trevor Lewis (Los Angeles Kings, Des Moines Buccaneers), Nick Jenson (Ottawa Senators, Green Bay Gamblers), Matt Kessel (St. Louis Blues, Sioux Falls Stampede), Mikey Eyssimont (Tampa Bay Lightning, Fargo Force), Zemgus Girgensons (Tampa Bay Lightning, Dubuque Fighting Saints), Dakota Mermis (Toronto Maple Leafs, Green Bay Gamblers), Matt Roy (Washinton Capitols, Indiana Ice) and Brandon Duhaime (Washington Capitols, Tri-City Storm) have won a Clark Cup. Only Lewis, O'Connor and Sturm have won both the Clark Cup and Stanley Cup.

Former Clark Cup champion coaches Jim Montgomery (St. Louis Blues, Dubuque Fighting Saints) and Jon Cooper (Green Bay Gamblers, Tampa Bay Lightning) are also in contention for the Stanley Cup, as well as various former USHL staffers including assistant coaches, general managers, skills coaches, video coaches, hockey operations personnel, scouts and equipment managers.

