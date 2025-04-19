Stampede Respond in Game Two

April 19, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Sioux Falls Stampede rode a strong start to a 5-2 win against the Waterloo Black Hawks Saturday at Denny Sanford Premier Center, leveling the best-of-five series between the teams at one win apiece.

Sioux Falls scored twice in the first period and led by three early in the third. The Hawks drew to within a goal but could not find a tying score in the final 11 minutes, including four minutes of power play time. Instead, the Stampede produced a pair of late empty-netters to make the final match their largest lead of the night.

Waterloo had won Game One 4-2 on Friday. The opening weekend split means that the teams will play at least four games during the best-of-five series.

Sioux Falls opened the scoring with a four-on-four goal 6:16 into the contest. Javon Moore capitalized on a takeaway in the Black Hawks zone, putting in a low shot from the right circle. Noah Urness tacked on a power play goal at 17:12, receiving a pass near the left dot and putting his chance through traffic and off the post at the right of Carter Casey.

Casey kept the Hawks within two during the second, stopping Moore's penalty shot at 7:24. It was the only highlight during a period where Waterloo was denied on four power plays.

In the third, Sam Spehar added to the lead at 3:07, scoring to the short side from the bottom of the right circle.

Sioux Falls was penalized during the aftermath of that goal, and the Hawks' breakthrough came 77 seconds later. On the power play, Easton Hewson blasted a shot toward the net; Chase Jette was there to push in the rebound and bring Waterloo back within two.

Teddy Mallgrave made it a one-goal game at 9:04. He planted a shot in the top corner moments after Grady Deering's faceoff win in the right circle.

The Hawks could not tie it during a double-minor high sticking penalty against the Stampede, nor after bringing a sixth attacker to the ice in the last two minutes. Brock James and Joseph McGraw scored empty net goals at 18:52 and 19:22 respectively.

Casey made 33 saves in the loss; Waylon Esche was credited with 32 saves for the win.

The series moves to Young Arena for Game Three on Monday evening. Most seats for the 6:35 p.m. game are $10 and are available now from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com. Orders can also be placed through the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office Monday by calling (319) 291-7680.

Waterloo 0 0 2 - 2

Sioux Falls 2 0 3 - 5

1st Period-1, Sioux Falls, Moore 1 6:16. 2, Sioux Falls, Urness 1 (Varkonyi, Wyttenbach), 17:12 (PP). Penalties-Deering Wat (slashing), 5:16; Ingles Sf (slashing), 5:16; Morich Wat (roughing), 13:19; Ramos Wat (slashing), 13:19; Coombs Sf (roughing), 13:19; Phelan Wat (cross checking), 16:15; McGraw Sf (cross checking), 19:28.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Chaly Sf (hooking), 2:20; James Sf (roughing), 6:41; Compton Wat (slashing), 7:24; Chaly Sf (high sticking), 10:25; Townsend Wat (head contact), 14:09.

3rd Period-3, Sioux Falls, Spehar 2 (Monteiro), 3:07. 4, Waterloo, Jette 2 (Schultz, Hewson), 4:24 (PP). 5, Waterloo, Mallgrave 2 (Deering), 9:04. 6, Sioux Falls, James 1 18:52 (EN). 7, Sioux Falls, McGraw 1 (Chaly), 19:22 (EN). Penalties-Monteiro Sf (roughing), 3:07; Monteiro Sf (high sticking dbl minor), 10:35; Townsend Wat (misconduct-abuse of official), 18:52; Ramos Wat (misconduct-abuse of official), 19:22.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 6-15-13-34. Sioux Falls 17-11-10-38.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 6; Sioux Falls 1 / 3.

Goalies-Waterloo, Casey (36 shots-33 saves). Sioux Falls, Esche (34 shots-32 saves).

A-5,505

