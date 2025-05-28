Force Announce Jimmy Mullin as Associate Head Coach

May 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

FARGO, ND - Wednesday, May 28th the Fargo Force announced Force Alumni Jimmy Mullin will be returning to Fargo as the team's Associate Head Coach.

Mullin comes to Fargo with multiple years of coaching experience including two seasons as an assistant for the U.S. National Development Team, where he helped Team USA win a silver medal at the 2022 U-18 World Championships, and most recently two seasons as Assistant Men's Ice Hockey Coach at Merrimack College.

"We are thrilled to have Jimmy on board as an Associate Head Coach, and back in the Force Family," commented Fargo Force Head Coach & General Manager Brett Skinner. "He brings a wealth of hockey experience including most recently being in the NCAA with Merrimack and working with a great staff as well as their talented athletes. As well he will bring his experience of working with the NTDP which allowed him to work with some of the most talented kids for their age all in one spot."

"He brings a passion for coaching and player development that will fit in with our skills focused development model. His professionalism and leadership qualities will enhance development opportunities for our athletes on a day-to-day basis and we're very lucky to have him back working with the Force."

The Philadelphia/Cincinnati native is no stranger to Fargo, ND as he played 52 games for the Force during the 2010-11 season where he led the team in scoring(23G-37A-60PTS), and played with Force Alumni like Brian Cooper, Nick Oliver & Chad Demers.

"My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Fargo Force family. Coming back to a place where I once called home and getting to share this experience with my wife and daughter is a truly special feeling," said Mullin.

"Professionally, working alongside Brett Skinner, Matt Cullen, Cary Eades, Jon Kram, Dorian Nelson and the rest of the staff is an honor, and I can't wait to help grow their winning culture and continue developing high talent to make Fargo proud. I am beyond excited for this opportunity and I can't wait to get to Fargo next week for Tryout Camp."

Mullin continued his hockey career playing D1 College Hockey at Miami University (Ohio) and Minnesota State University Mankato. He played 3 years of professional hockey in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings from 2016-2019 and was selected in the 4th round of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"The Fargo Force are excited to welcome Jimmy back to the organization," commented Force President, Jon Kram. "He's an outstanding person both on and off the ice, his passion and knowledge of the game will be a huge asset for the Force. Jimmy was highly successful here in Fargo as a player and we can't wait to see what he does as a coach."

The 2025 Fargo Force Tryout Camps kick off on Thursday, June 5th with Goalie Camp followed by Top Prospect Camp from June 6-8 and Main Camp from June 8-11. All Tryout Camp games are free & open to the public, visit fargoforce.com for more information!







