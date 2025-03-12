4th Annual Corgi Races Presented by Natural Pet Center

March 12, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







Corgi Races/Bring Your Dog to the Game Night is this Saturday, March 15th at Scheels Arena! Below is all you need to know about the night, contact fans@fargoforce.com with any further questions!

There will be a table set up in the Lower Lobby prior to getting your tickets scanned for dog owners to sign waivers. All dogs must have a signed waiver to get into the game. CLICK HERE to access the dog waiver if you would like to print it off ahead of time and bring it with you to the game!

All dogs are welcome at Scheels Arena, there are no restrictions on breeds or sizes!

Dogs do not need tickets if they are sitting on the floor or in your lap, however if you would like them to have a seat you will need to purchase them a ticket!

Located in section 114 is the famous Force fan section with the drum! If your dog is sensitive to loud noises or you think they might be startled by drumming we recommend you sit on the other side of the arena.

Please do what is best for your dog. If your dog does not interact well with others or is startled by people & loud noises Scheels Arena may not be the best place for your pup.

Make sure to check out the dog booths on the south end of the concourse to get tons of free swag and check out adoptable dogs from local shelters. Booths that will be in attendance include;

Natural Pet Center

Camp K-9

Prarie Dog Daycare

Three Dog Bakery Fargo

New Breed

Prarie Winds Veterinary Center

Red River Animal Emergency

Homeward Animal Shelter

4 Luv of Dog Rescue

Fargo-Moorhead Kennel Club

During the game dogs (and their owners) are welcome to use the Southeast & Northeast entrances for all of their bathroom needs

Corgi Races/Bring Your Dog to the Game Night is sponsored by Natural Pet Center who will be handing out awesome dog treats courtesy of Nutrisource!

Corgi Races will occur during the 1st and 2nd intermissions, 1st intermission will feature the preliminary rounds, the top dogs in those 3 rounds will move on to the finals during second intermission!

Please contact fans@fargoforce.com with any further questions or call 701-356-4392

