$2 Night Highlights Busy Weekend

The Lincoln Stars embark on a stretch of three games in four days beginning this Friday at Omaha. Lincoln hosts Cedar Rapids the following night at 6:05 and then welcomes Fargo to the Ice Box Monday at 7:05.

Lincoln (38-13-1-0) has won 19-of-its-last-21 games, is in first place in the Western Conference and has the best record in the USHL. The Stars were the first of three teams to clinch a Clark Cup Playoff berth so far and are trying to lock up the Anderson Cup as holders of the best regular-season record in the USHL. Lincoln's magic number to clinch the Anderson Cup is 16. The Stars will compete in the Clark Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season when they begin in five weeks.

The Stars won two-of-three games last weekend with wins in each of the last two games after a loss last Thursday. Sioux City's 4-3 win Mar. 6 was Lincoln's first home loss since Dec. 13 and only its third regulation loss in 23 games since the start of 2025. The Stars bounced back against the Musketeers the next night with a 7-2 win at the Tyson Events Center.

The Lancers snapped their 30-game losing streak last Saturday with a 4-3 overtime win vs. Tri-City. It was Omaha's (7-38-5-1) first win since Nov. 16 at Sioux Falls, when it also won in overtime, 3-2. The Lancers have lost their last two games since ending their lengthy skid, with the most recent loss coming at the Storm, 7-1, Tuesday night. Omaha is 0-7 against Lincoln this season and a loss Friday would mark the first time in 29 seasons of head-to-head matchups that the Lancers failed to win a game in a season against the Stars. Lincoln is 115-111-11-9 all time against Omaha, playoffs included.

The RoughRiders come to Lincoln for their only visit of the season looking to win the season series against the Stars. Cedar Rapids (22-24-2-3) handed Lincoln its first loss of the season, Sep. 21 at the USHL Fall Classic with a 3-1 win before falling to the Stars, 6-5, at the ImOn Ice Arena Jan. 31, 6-5. The RoughRiders hold the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a 10-point cushion over USA Hockey NTDP and only three points back of fifth-place Green Bay.

The Force will look to bounce back after losing twice to the Stars two weeks ago. Fargo (25-20-4-2) and Lincoln have split the season series, 3-3, and will face off for the final time this regular season Monday night. The Stars dropped three of the first four meetings with the Force before a 7-2 win Feb. 28 and a 3-2 overtime triumph Mar. 1 at Scheels Arena. Fargo hosts Muskegon this weekend before Monday night's matchup looking to move up from fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

Lincoln leads the USHL with 236 goals and is 11 away from setting a new franchise record. The Stars have gotten contributions from all over their lineup but the steady work of their top three lines has especially shined in recent weeks. Among Stars line combinations with at least 140 minutes together, the Idzan-DiGiulian-Oliver line leads the Stars with an expected goals for of 2.39 and an expected goals against of 0.52. Maltais-Pechar-Loomer have a 1.94 expected goals for and a 0.97 expected goals against. Anderson-Shlaine-Pelletier have a 1.07 goals for and a 0.68 goals against.

Saturday's game is the Stars' final $2 Night of the season with Busch Light and PBR tall boys and soda are available for $2. Lincoln will sport specialty St. Patrick's Day jerseys on Monday that will be auctioned off after the Mar. 21 game vs. Sioux Falls. Tickets for Saturday and Monday's games are available at lincolnstars.com

