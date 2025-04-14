2025 Clark Cup Playoffs Round #1
April 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Fargo Force News Release
The Fargo Force are heading to Sioux City, IA to take on the Musketeers in Round #1 of the 2025 USHL Clark Cup Playoffs! Check out more info on Round 1 Watch Parties and the rest of the USHL Playoff Schedule below!
Round 1 | Game 1
VS Sioux City Musketeers @ Tyson Events Center
High Point Bar & Grill
Doors open at 6:30pm Puck Drop @ 7:05pm
FREE & open to the public
Food & drink available to purchase
Round 1 | Game 2
VS Sioux City Musketeers @ Tyson Events Center
High Point Bar & Grill
Doors open at 6:30pm Puck Drop @ 7:05pm
FREE & open to the public
Food & drink available to purchase
Round 1 | Game 3 (IF NEEDED)
VS Sioux City Musketeers @ Tyson Events Center
Louie's Sports Bar & Grill
Doors open at 6:30pm Puck Drop @ 7:05pm
FREE & open to the public
Food & drink available to purchase
