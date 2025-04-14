2025 Clark Cup Playoffs Round #1

April 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







The Fargo Force are heading to Sioux City, IA to take on the Musketeers in Round #1 of the 2025 USHL Clark Cup Playoffs! Check out more info on Round 1 Watch Parties and the rest of the USHL Playoff Schedule below!

Round 1 | Game 1

VS Sioux City Musketeers @ Tyson Events Center

High Point Bar & Grill

Doors open at 6:30pm Puck Drop @ 7:05pm

FREE & open to the public

Food & drink available to purchase

Round 1 | Game 2

VS Sioux City Musketeers @ Tyson Events Center

High Point Bar & Grill

Doors open at 6:30pm Puck Drop @ 7:05pm

FREE & open to the public

Food & drink available to purchase

Round 1 | Game 3 (IF NEEDED)

VS Sioux City Musketeers @ Tyson Events Center

Louie's Sports Bar & Grill

Doors open at 6:30pm Puck Drop @ 7:05pm

FREE & open to the public

Food & drink available to purchase

