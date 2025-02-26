Fargo Force Visit the Sanford Children's Hospital

February 26, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







On Tuesday, February 25th the Fargo Force paid a visit to the Sanford Children's Hospital to present Jacob, the 2025 Sanford Children's Miracle Network Champion, with the jersey he designed! Jacob's Jersey features the colors purple and orange, purple for Pediatric Stroke Awareness and Orange for ADHD Awareness. Within hours of birth, Jacob suffered a rare, life-threatening condition: a massive right cerebral artery stroke. Six months later, Jacob was also diagnosed with Infantile Spasms, a severe form of epilepsy that can cause seizures, developmental regression and long-term neurological effects so the colors Purple and Orange have become a big piece of his family's life.

Jacob also included a tornado and lightning on his jersey because "when he thinks of the Force he thinks of weather and how strong weather forces like tornadoes and lightning can be."

https://www.valleynewslive.com/2025/02/26/child-sanford-childrens-hospital-surprised-by-force-trip-disney/

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.