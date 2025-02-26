Player Spotlight: Carter Sanderson

February 26, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

If there is one message to take away from the Four Nations Faceoff last week, it's not that one country is better than the rest at hockey. It's that there is still a need in the lineup for the power forward that uses size, speed, and physicality to dictate the game in their favor. Carter Sanderson has been precisely that player for the Lumberjacks this season.

A 2007 birth year, Sanderson is a product of Pierre, South Dakota and plays with an identity his hometown would be proud of. "He's a big, strong kid that plays physical" said Jacks' Coach Adam Morrison.

South Dakota is not generally considered a hockey-rich market in the United States. Still, Sanderson took advantage of the opportunities in the area to grow as a player. "I started playing around 3 or 4." Said Sanderson. "My uncle was the bantam (14u) coach, so he got me into it. Growing up watching the high school team play, I thought it was the pros." He continued.

Sanderson played hockey in his hometown from a young age, but by the time he reached the U16 level, he moved to NorthStar Christian Academy, a program the Jacks have seen plenty of players come from. Ben Strinden (2020-2022), Cody Croal (2022-2023), and current Lumberjack Bauer Berry are also former Knights.

Following his time in Alexandria, MN, Sanderson moved back to South Dakota and joined the Sioux Falls Power, where he started to think of hockey as a serious future for him and announced his commitment to play NCAA Division I College Hockey at the University of North Dakota. "After a showcase in Chicago, I got to talk to a couple of advisors, and that's when it really hit me that I could go on to play college hockey," Sanderson said.

Coach Morrison credits Sanderson's ability to affect the game in multiple ways, as to why he is so successful at each level of play. "He's always helping out where he's needed, and as we've seen over the second half of the season his playmaking ability has adjusted to our league and our level."

It's not just about the ability to affect the game, but the consistency at which Sanderson does it that sets him apart. "Every shift he gets he has an impact. Whether it's a big hit, a takeaway, or strong communication, he makes the most out of every shift." Morrison finished.

As a younger player, Sanderson is taking the opportunity to play in Muskegon and the USHL every day at a time and continues to show why his name belongs associated with the 2025 NHL Draft.

