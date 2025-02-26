Stars Conclude February, Open March in Fargo

The Lincoln Stars face the Fargo Force this weekend for a pair of road games at Scheels Arena Friday and Saturday night.

Lincoln (34-12-1-0) is in first place in the Western Conference and the best record in the USHL. The Stars became the first USHL team to clinch a 2025 Clark Cup Playoff berth with a three-game weekend sweep last week. Lincoln shut out Omaha twice and topped Sioux Falls, 2-1, in between.

Jack Pechar led the way last weekend, scoring four goals and adding an assist. He scored 25 seconds into last Thursday's 5-0 win at Omaha, set up the game-winning goal the next night at Sioux Falls and recorded his second hat trick of the season last Saturday vs. the Lancers. Pechar leads the Stars with 21 goals and has 41 over three seasons with Lincoln.

William Prowse recorded a pair of shutouts in last weekend's tripleheader sweep. He denied all 26 shots at Omaha last Thursday before an 18-save performance two days later. It marked the second time this season that a Stars netminder record consecutive shutouts after Yan Shostak achieved it Oct. 12 with 36 saves vs. Waterloo and Oct. 18 with 13 stops at Youngstown. Prior to this season, a Stars goaltender had not recorded back-to-back shutouts since Mar. 19-20, 2010 when Matt Green had consecutive clean sheets, first making 29 saves vs. Fargo and then 24 the next day vs. USA NTDP.

Fargo (24-19-2-2) enters the weekend looking to right the ship after shaking things up with its roster earlier this week. The Force made three trades ahead of Monday's USHL Trade Deadline, sending their captain Reid Daavettila (team-high 31 points), defenseman Finn McLaughlin (second-most points of team defenseman, 20) and forward Brady Arenson (five goals in 39 games) out in various trades with Muskegon, Waterloo and Omaha. Fargo acquired forwards Jonah Aegerter (21 points) and Matthew Lansing (17 points) and defenseman Cameron Aucoin (11 points) in those trades along with a pair of picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 Phase II Draft from Waterloo. The Force are fifth in the Western Conference and 17 points behind Lincoln for first place. They were swept last weekend at Madison to snap a three-game winning streak and are 9-13-1 since sweeping the Stars Dec. 6-7, including dropping seven-of-eight games Jan. 10-Feb. 1.

The Stars are 50-57-3-3 all time against Fargo and are looking to snap a five-game losing skid at Scheels Arena. Lincoln's last win at Fargo was May 5, 2023 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. The Stars have dropped 10 of their last 14 games at Scheels Arena and have not won a regular-season series vs. Fargo since 2017-18 (3-1).

Both games can be watched with a FloHockey subscription and heard for free on the Lincoln Stars Mixlr. Fans can head to Big 10 Sports Bar & Grill in downtown Lincoln for the next Stars Watch Party. Catch the game with other Stars fans and win prizes, including tickets and merchandise. Saturday's game will be broadcast on cable television on KCWH The CW Nebraska.

