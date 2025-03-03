2025 Fan Designed Jersey Competition Champion Unveiled

March 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







7 year old Cameron Lattuca has been named the 2025 Fan Designed Jersey Competition Champion! Through 4 rounds of voting Cameron accumulated over 4,000 votes for his jersey across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. In the final round Cameron's "Jersey F" beat out "Jersey M" by a score of 1,028 votes to 927 votes. Check out more about Cameron and his jersey design below!

"My name is Cameron Lattuca and I am a first grade student in Buffalo, NY. I live with my parents and my little brother Cooper. Spending time with my family, playing sports, and drawing are my favorite things to do. I am currently playing flag football, soccer, and starting a new baseball season.

I found out about the jersey competition from my dad who has shared his talent and passion for drawing and creating logos with me. He also entered this competition but I am happy to say that I beat him this time around! I am extremely thankful for all of my family, friends, hometown community, and most importantly the fans of the Fargo Force who took the time to vote and support my jersey design throughout this competition!

When I started creating my design I chose yellow for the lightning bolts because I thought yellow really stands out. I think that force means to go fast and since lightning goes fast it really worked to use the lightning bolts. When I was drawing the numbers I actually made a mistake and then realized that it made it kind of look like lightning bolts. I continued making them that way and I am really glad that I did because the lightning bolts and numbers were my favorite part when I was finished. I hope all of the players like wearing my jersey and that all of the fans enjoy it on Fan Appreciation Night! GO FORCE!

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.